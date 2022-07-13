Advertisement
Champions League final chaos caused by "Dysfunctions", not supporters: French enquiry.

  • French Senate enquiry concludes problems were in the organization rather than Liverpool supporters.
  • Fake tickets, the late arrival of supporters at the stadium, or the presence of thousands of fans without tickets were discounted as the main causes.
  • The fiasco was considered a national embarrassment for France.
A French Senate enquiry into chaotic scenes at the Champions League final in May in Paris concluded Wednesday the problems were caused by a “string of dysfunctions” in the organisation, rather than Liverpool supporters as claimed by the government.

“These dysfunctions were at every level, not only during the implementation (during the game) but also during preparations in advance,” the co-chair of the enquiry Laurent Lafon told reporters at a press conference.

The “dysfunctions” included a failure to anticipate how supporters would arrive at the stadium due to a transport strike, inadequate instructions and the use of police checkpoints that caused pressure points on the way to the game.

The fact-finding mission led by two senators has heard from witnesses since the Liverpool-Real Madrid game on May 28 which was marred by a delayed kick-off, crushes, teargas and street crime.

The enquiry discounted the issue of fake tickets, the late arrival of supporters at the stadium, or the presence of thousands of fans without tickets as the main causes.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin had suggested all of these as factors to explain the fiasco, which was a national embarrassment for France.

“It’s not the number of people around the stadium that is the cause of these dysfunctions,” Lafon added.

 

