Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Sports
  • Commonwealth Games 2022 cricket schedule, groups, squads
Commonwealth Games 2022 cricket schedule, groups, squads

Commonwealth Games 2022 cricket schedule, groups, squads

Articles
Advertisement
Commonwealth Games 2022 cricket schedule, groups, squads

Credits: ICC

Advertisement
  • Commonwealth Games 2022 will commence on July 28.
  • The cricket event will take place from July 29 to August 7.
  • It is the first time cricket has been included in the event.
Advertisement

The multi-sport event has for the first time in its history included a Twenty20 women’s cricket tournament. The Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham will commence on July 28 with cricketing events scheduled from day 2.

Here is everything you need to know about the T20 Women’s event before the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Commonwealth Games 2022 cricket event dates

The first match will be played on July 29 and the final on August 7 following the bronze medal match.

The group stage matches occur between July 29, and August 4. The semi-finals will be contested on August 6, followed by the finals on August 7.

Groups

Advertisement

Group A consists of Australia, India, Pakistan and Barbados while Group B has New Zealand, South Africa, Sri Lanka and England.

Group A:

    Advertisement
  • 29 July – Australia v India – 11 am
  • 29 July – Pakistan v Barbados – 6 pm
  • 31 July – India v Pakistan – 11 am
  • 31 July – Barbados v Australia – 6 pm
  • 3 August – Australia v Pakistan – 11 am
  • 3 August – India v Barbados – 6 pm
    • Advertisement

Group B:

    Advertisement
  • 30 July – New Zealand v South Africa – 11 am
  • 30 July – England v Sri Lanka – 6 pm
  • 2 August – England v South Africa – 11 am
  • 2 August – Sri Lanka v New Zealand – 6 pm
  • 4 August – South Africa v Sri Lanka – 11 am
  • 4 August – England v New Zealand – 6 pm
    • Advertisement

Venue

Birmingham’s Edgbaston Cricket Ground will host the matches. Warwickshire Cricket Club plays at Edgbaston, which has a capacity of 25,000.

Squads

Advertisement

Australia: Meg Lanning (C), Rachael Haynes, Darcie Brown, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Grace Harris, Alyssa Healy, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Tahlia McGrath, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Amanda-Jade Wellington.

Barbados: Hayley Matthews (C), Aaliyah Alleyne, Shanika Bruce, Shai Carrington, Shaunte Carrington, Shamilia Connell, Deandra Dottin, Keila Elliott, Trishan Holder, Kycia Knight, Kyshona Knight, Alisa Scantlebury, Shakera Selman, Tiffany Thorpe, Aaliyah Williams.

England: Heather Knight (C), Nat Sciver, Maia Bouchier, Katherine Brunt, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross, Freya Davies, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Freya Kemp, Bryony Smith, Issy Wong, Danni Wyatt.

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana, Taniya Bhatia, Yastika Bhatia, Harleen Deol, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Sabbhineni Meghana, Sneh Rana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Meghna Sing, Renuka Singh, Pooja Vastrakar, Shafali Verma, Radha Yadav.

New Zealand: Sophie Devine (C), Suzie Bates, Eden Carson, Izzy Gaze, Claudia Green, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Hayley Jensen, Fran Jonas, Amelia Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Jess McFadyen, Georgia Plimmer, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu.

Pakistan: Bismah Maroof (C), Muneeba Ali, Anam Amin, Aiman Anwer, Diana Baig, Nida Dar, Gull Feroza, Tuba Hassan, Kainat Imtiaz, Sadia Iqbal, Iram Javed, Ayesha Naseem, Aliya Riaz, Fatima Sana, Omaima Sohail.

Advertisement

South Africa: Sune Luus (C), Anneke Bosch, Trisha Chetty, Lara Goodall, Sinalo Jafta, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Nadine de Klerk, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Mignon du Preez, Tumi Sekhukhune, Shabnim Ismail, Chloe Tryon, Laura Wolvaardt.

Sri Lanka: Chamari Athapaththu (C), Nilakshi de Silva, Kavisha Dilhari, Vishmi Gunaratne, Ama Kanchana, Achini Kulasuriya, Sugandika Kumari, Hasini Perera, Udeshika Prabodhani, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Inoka Ranaweera, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Anushka Sanjeewani, Malsha Shehani, Rashmi Silva.

Also Read

Skipper Bismah Maroof eyes tri-series, Commonwealth Games victories
Skipper Bismah Maroof eyes tri-series, Commonwealth Games victories

Pakistan women's team is all set to compete in the tri-nation series...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Perth Scorchers win their fifth T20 title
Perth Scorchers win their fifth T20 title
Peshawar Zalmi take on Quetta Gladiators in exhibition game
Peshawar Zalmi take on Quetta Gladiators in exhibition game
Asia Cup 2023 venue will be decided upon definitively by ACC
Asia Cup 2023 venue will be decided upon definitively by ACC
Shaheen Shah Afridi upset due to netizens invaded his privacy
Shaheen Shah Afridi upset due to netizens invaded his privacy
Sharjeel Khan discussed his batting powerplay approach for PSL 8
Sharjeel Khan discussed his batting powerplay approach for PSL 8
Fakhar Zaman shed light on his batting strategy ahead of PSL 8
Fakhar Zaman shed light on his batting strategy ahead of PSL 8
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story