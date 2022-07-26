Commonwealth Games 2022 cricket schedule, groups, squads

Commonwealth Games 2022 will commence on July 28.

The cricket event will take place from July 29 to August 7.

It is the first time cricket has been included in the event.

The multi-sport event has for the first time in its history included a Twenty20 women’s cricket tournament. The Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham will commence on July 28 with cricketing events scheduled from day 2.

Here is everything you need to know about the T20 Women’s event before the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Commonwealth Games 2022 cricket event dates

The first match will be played on July 29 and the final on August 7 following the bronze medal match.

The group stage matches occur between July 29, and August 4. The semi-finals will be contested on August 6, followed by the finals on August 7.

Groups

Group A consists of Australia, India, Pakistan and Barbados while Group B has New Zealand, South Africa, Sri Lanka and England.

Group A:

29 July – Australia v India – 11 am

29 July – Pakistan v Barbados – 6 pm

31 July – India v Pakistan – 11 am

31 July – Barbados v Australia – 6 pm

3 August – Australia v Pakistan – 11 am

3 August – India v Barbados – 6 pm

Group B:

30 July – New Zealand v South Africa – 11 am

30 July – England v Sri Lanka – 6 pm

2 August – England v South Africa – 11 am

2 August – Sri Lanka v New Zealand – 6 pm

4 August – South Africa v Sri Lanka – 11 am

4 August – England v New Zealand – 6 pm

Venue

Birmingham’s Edgbaston Cricket Ground will host the matches. Warwickshire Cricket Club plays at Edgbaston, which has a capacity of 25,000.

Squads

Australia: Meg Lanning (C), Rachael Haynes, Darcie Brown, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Grace Harris, Alyssa Healy, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Tahlia McGrath, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Amanda-Jade Wellington.

Barbados: Hayley Matthews (C), Aaliyah Alleyne, Shanika Bruce, Shai Carrington, Shaunte Carrington, Shamilia Connell, Deandra Dottin, Keila Elliott, Trishan Holder, Kycia Knight, Kyshona Knight, Alisa Scantlebury, Shakera Selman, Tiffany Thorpe, Aaliyah Williams.

England: Heather Knight (C), Nat Sciver, Maia Bouchier, Katherine Brunt, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross, Freya Davies, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Freya Kemp, Bryony Smith, Issy Wong, Danni Wyatt.

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana, Taniya Bhatia, Yastika Bhatia, Harleen Deol, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Sabbhineni Meghana, Sneh Rana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Meghna Sing, Renuka Singh, Pooja Vastrakar, Shafali Verma, Radha Yadav.

New Zealand: Sophie Devine (C), Suzie Bates, Eden Carson, Izzy Gaze, Claudia Green, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Hayley Jensen, Fran Jonas, Amelia Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Jess McFadyen, Georgia Plimmer, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu.

Pakistan: Bismah Maroof (C), Muneeba Ali, Anam Amin, Aiman Anwer, Diana Baig, Nida Dar, Gull Feroza, Tuba Hassan, Kainat Imtiaz, Sadia Iqbal, Iram Javed, Ayesha Naseem, Aliya Riaz, Fatima Sana, Omaima Sohail.

South Africa: Sune Luus (C), Anneke Bosch, Trisha Chetty, Lara Goodall, Sinalo Jafta, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Nadine de Klerk, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Mignon du Preez, Tumi Sekhukhune, Shabnim Ismail, Chloe Tryon, Laura Wolvaardt.

Sri Lanka: Chamari Athapaththu (C), Nilakshi de Silva, Kavisha Dilhari, Vishmi Gunaratne, Ama Kanchana, Achini Kulasuriya, Sugandika Kumari, Hasini Perera, Udeshika Prabodhani, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Inoka Ranaweera, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Anushka Sanjeewani, Malsha Shehani, Rashmi Silva.

