Inam and Misbah represented Pakistan in the opening ceremony of CWG.

Pakistan women’s cricket team will play their 1st match against Barbados.

The event will be staged from July 28 to August 8.

Inam Butt, a national wrestler, and Bismah Maroof, the captain of the Pakistan women’s cricket team, carried the Pakistani flag at the opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Games 2022.

In a spectacular ceremony, Bismah and Inam led the Pakistan contingent to the march past as flag-bearers.

The national team consisted of 103 athletes, coaches, and officials. While 68 athletes are competing in 12 sports at the global event, 27 of them are women, including 15 members of the Pakistan women’s cricket team.

With cricket returning to the games after a 24-year absence, the Pakistan women’s side will begin their CWG campaign against Barbados today. All matches will be played using the Twenty20 format.

On the other side, Pakistan’s Badminton team will face archrival India in their opening match, while a number of athletes will also begin their campaigns today.

It is important to note that the 22nd Commonwealth Games will be held in this city from July 28 to August 8.

