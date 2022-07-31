Commonwealth Games 2022 Live Updates

Pakistan Hockey eliminated from Commonwealth Games
Pakistan is no longer in the running for a medal in hockey at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. The Pakistani players looked helpless as they tried to make a comeback, since their opponents were in control of the game from the start. Blake Govers scored in the 12th minute to give Pool-A leaders Australia a 1-0 lead. Pakistan is no longer in the running for a medal in hockey at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. In their Pool...
Pakistani squash players in men's doubles round of 32
At a multi-sport competition held in Birmingham, United Kingdom, a Pakistani couple won both sets.11-1, 11-1. Joelle King and Paul Coll of New Zealand prevailed in their match against Faiza Zafar and Nasir Iqbal. The scores were 11-3 and 11-4 against Faiza and Nasir. Through Thursday, Pakistani squash players moved on to the round of 32 in the men's doubles competition at the Commonwealth Games 2022. Evans Ayih and Clement Anafo are going up against Tayyab Aslam and Nasir Iqbal....
Pakistan badminton pair advances to the pre-quarterfinals
Irfan Bhatti and Murad Ali, two badminton players from Pakistan, sailed into the pre-quarterfinals of the Commonwealth Games 2022 on Thursday. After beating Jarred Elliot and Robert Summers of South Africa 2-0 in the Men's Doubles Round of 32, the pair moved on to the next round of the badminton event. Both players played very aggressively and won in straight sets, 19-21 and 17-21, to take control of the game. Pakistani badminton players Irfan Bhatti and Murad Ali advanced to...
England wins men's basketball 3x3 thanks to Myles Hesson's two-point shot
Myles Hesson's two-point shot in overtime won England the men's 33 Commonwealth gold. Hesson came through in the clutch to deliver England a 17-16 win against their more illustrious opponents. “It’s incredible,” Hesson said. “I’m trying to figure out the words. In my wildest dreams, making the winning shot in Birmingham for Commonwealth gold, it’s a joke. “I’ve played basketball in every corner of Birmingham. This (Smithfield) is where I catch the bus to get into town, to get out...
Emma McKeon records most number of medals in Commonwealth Games
McKeon wins 19 medals in CWG history. She has 13 golds to her name. Brodie wins 200m backstroke gold. Emma McKeon beat Chad le Clos' record for most Commonwealth Games medals. McKeon earned bronze in the women's 100m freestyle to tie Le Clos, Michael Gault, and Phil Adams with 18 medals. She then won gold in the mixed 4x100m medley relay, earning her a seventh medal and sixth gold. Le Clos, who won 200m butterfly silver on Sunday, placed fourth...
Malaysia claims mixed team gold on day 5
Malaysia thrashed India in mixed doubles. The outcome 4 years ago was opposite. Singapore won against England for the second time. Malaysia defeated India to take gold at Birmingham 2022, reversing the outcome of the mixed team event from four years prior. Pearly Tan Koong Lee and Thinaah Muralitharan won the women's doubles match to give Malaysia a 3-1 triumph in a tough match that lasted almost exactly four hours. Malaysia took the lead after winning the men's doubles match,...
Adam Peaty rebounds to win gold in 50 meter breaststroke
Adam Peaty wins gold in 50m breaststroke. His 100m record for eight years was broken. Williamson wins silver medal. Adam Peaty rebounded from his 100m final setback to capture 50m breaststroke gold. Peaty, 27, won a full set of major medals with his fourth Commonwealth gold and seventh overall medal. His eight-year 100m undefeated streak ended on Sunday, and he said he expected too much of himself in his recovery from a fractured foot. He warned his rivals he was...
England's Daniel Powell and Lachlan Moorhead grab gold at CWG 2022
England landed two golds in judo on day 5. Daniel Powell also won two titles last tear at different events. England also bagged two bronze. At Coventry Arena, local favourites Daniel Powell and Lachlan Moorhead won two Judo gold medals, thrilled the nation's supporters. Powell won the second of four gold medal matches on Tuesday in the men's -73kg category by ippon over Faye Njie of The Gambia. Daniel Powell, 24, won the European Open in Sarajevo and the British...
India defends its table tennis championship at CWG 2022
India defeats Singapore to claim gold in table tennis. Singapore could only win one game. Indian player lauded Singapore for their victory against England in the semifinals. With a win over Singapore, India successfully defended their men's team table tennis championship. Harmeet Desai and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran won the doubles match to help India beat the 2014 bronze medalists 3-1. Singapore's lone victory came from Zhe Yu Clarence Chew, who helped Singapore tie the match at 1-1. However, India won the...
Evie Richards eyes gold in women's Mountain Bike Cross-Country
Eve aims to win a gold after tough start in 2022. Anton withdrew from the tournament amid Covid-19. He will not take part in the remaining games. Evie Richards hopes to win gold in the women's Mountain Bike Cross-Country on Wednesday after a rocky start to the year. The Gold Coast 2018 runner-up has been recovering from a weak back and coronavirus as she prepares for Birmingham 2022. The Olympic athlete, 25, said: "I have had a pretty rubbish year...
Day 5 is done. Here's how the table is looking
Watch out South Africa, India are hot on your tail
Andrew Jeffcoat: New Zealand swimmer wins Birmingham gold
New Zealand swimmer Andrew Jeffcoat returned from. "Edge of sorrow" following missing the Olympics a year. Won gold in the 50 meters backstroke at Commonwealth Games. Andrew Jeffcoat timed an individual best and New Zealand record of 24.65 seconds to pip South Africa's Pieter Coetze. At the Sandwell Aquatics Center in Birmingham on Monday. It came after a huge number of difficulties leading the pack up and a lamentable close miss for a decoration in the 100m occasion. "My profession's...
Raye to live perform at beach volleyball match on Aug 4
English singer-songwriter Raye will play at Beach Volleyball on 4 August. Raye's live set at Smithfield will be restricted to Beach Volleyball ticket holders. Her performance is part of the cultural offering for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games. Raye is an English musician and vocalist. Her breakthrough came in 2016 when she appeared on the tracks "By Your Side" by Jonas Blue and "You Don't Know Me" by Jax Jones. Raye was shortlisted for the BBC Music Sound of... Award...
England recover from 3-0 deficit to 4-4 draw against India
England overcame deficits of 3-0 and 4-1 to tie India 4-4 in Pool B of the 2022 hockey tournament in Birmingham. Both teams maintain their undefeated records, with England leading the group by three points over India, who have an extra game to play. Lalit Kumar Upadhyay scored from a penalty corner in the second minute to give India the lead. Following a swift counterattack, Singh Mandeep swiveled and fired past Oliver Payne to double India's lead with 13 minutes...
Michaela Whitebooi wins women's -48kg Judo category at Commonwealth Games 2022
Whitebooi won the women's judo after defeating Shushila at the Commonwealth Games 2022. McKenzie could not care less about what people say about his age. Georgios defeated Allan to win the men's -66kg title. On the 4th day of the Commonwealth Games 2022, South Africa's Michaela Whitebooi won the women's -48kg Judo category by defeating India's Shushila Devi Likmabam. The 26-year-old judoka won the final with a waza-ari in the golden score round, followed by England's Amy Platten and Malta's...
Dame Laura Kenny wins gold at Commonwealth Games 2022
Dame won the gold medal for England in cycling. She is a five-time Olympic champion. Australia's Matthew defended his 1000m Time Trial crown. Dame Laura Kenny won gold for England in Monday's scratch event of the Commonwealth Games 2022 and then confessed she wondered if it would be her last competitive ride. The five-time Olympic champion has suffered a miscarriage and an ectopic pregnancy since the Tokyo Games in the summer of last year. She's said riding is her safety...
Jake Jarman grabs 3rd gold in athletics at Games
Jake Jarman won his 3rd gold medal so far in the Games. He has already won the all-around titles. Godwin completed 2nd in women's category. Jake Jarman was a 10-year-old schoolboy when he witnessed his Huntingdon gymnastics clubmate Louis Smith win two medals at the London 2012 Olympics and vowed he would dedicate his life to emulating Smith. Jarman is on the verge of becoming the first English gymnast to win four gold medals at the same Commonwealth Games after...
Team England wins Men's Triples gold as they defeated Australia in Lawn Bowls
England defeated Australia in the Lawn Bowls finals. Chestney won silver for England in the 2014 and 2018 games. They put themselves under pressure to surpass their limits. Team England won gold in the Men's Triples with a 14-12 victory over Australia on Monday afternoon at Victoria Park. Hard work pays off! Congratulations to our Commonwealth Champions on their incredible GOLD medal win🏅🏅🌟 #BringitHome pic.twitter.com/RoUtxCnG2J — Team England (@TeamEngland) August 1, 2022 England's Louis Ridout, Nick Brett, and Jamie Chestney...
Commonwealth Games 2022: Singapore clinches 1st gold medal in table tennis
Singapore wins its 1st gold medal at Commonwealth Games 2022. Australia wins the bronze medal. Singapore wins the medal after a 3-0 lead. Singapore wins its first gold medal in Commonwealth Games 2022 by defeating Malaysia in the Women's Team Table Tennis competition. Jingyi Zhou and Jian Zeng set the tone with a 3-1 doubles victory over Karen Lyne and Ying Ho. In the first singles match, Tianwei Feng defeated Li Sian Alice Chang with a 3-0 score. The gold...
Aussie swimmer Emma McKeon wins 12th gold at Commonwealth Games 2022
Emma becomes the highest gold medal holder in CWG. She won 4 medals at Tokyo Olympics. She also won the 50m butterfly swimming race. Monday at the Commonwealth Games, Australian swimmer Emma McKeon won a record-breaking 12th gold medal for her career, while 15-year-old Canadian Summer McIntosh won two gold medals in Birmingham. Emma McKeon, who dominated the 50-meter butterfly, has now won four gold medals in Birmingham, more than any other athlete in the history of the Commonwealth Games....
Chris Murray wins Gold in weightlifting category at CWG 2022
The four-time British hero wins another Games record of 325kg. After his grab and quick lift lifts and let out a thunder of feeling. Subsequent to securing the gold decoration. Chris Murray drove at the midpoint in the wake of finishing a 144kg grab, with Australia's Kyle Bruce his nearest challenger. Falling flat two times to lift 147kg. In the quick lift, Murray by and by traversed without a bunch of red lights, lifting 174kg, 178kg and 181kg on the...
Ajay Singh finishes 4th position in CWG 2022
Ajay Singh missed the platform just barely in the men's 81kg. Completing fourth with a consolidated lift of 319 kg. Chris Murray guaranteeing gold , while Kyle Bruce won silver. Nicolas Vachon of Canada won bronze. Ajay Singh began with a lift of 137 kg in grab and finished each of the three endeavors with arrangements of 137kg, 141 kg and 144 kg. In quick lift he began with 172 kg and added four additional kilos with an endeavor at...
Adam Peaty smashes record at Commonwealth Games 2022
Adam Peaty experienced a shock rout in the men's 100m. Beaststroke at the Commonwealth Games on Sunday as. Stalwart Australia crushed the world record in the ladies' 4x200m. Adam Peaty came to Birmingham with vulnerability over his structure in the wake of experiencing a wrecked foot yet his fourth-place. Finish at the Sandwell Aquatics Center dazed the home fans. Britain partner James Wilby took gold in a period of 59.25sec, with Zac Stubblety-Cook second and his kindred Australian Sam Williamson...
Emma McKeon wins gold medal at CWG 2022
Swimming athletes Emma McKeon and Chad le Clos made. Commonwealth Games history on Sunday as Adam Peaty. Experienced a shock rout while the track cycling was eclipsed. Emma McKeon currently has 11 gold awards at the Games over her vocation - - more than some other Australian after her triumph. In the ladies' 50m free-form. Silver for reigning champ Le Clos in the men's 200m butterfly gives him an eighteenth Commonwealth decoration, putting him level with shooters Michael Gault and...
Achinta Sheuli: Yet another gold for India in CWG 2022
Indian weightlifter Achinta Sheuli added a third gold medal. Nation's impressive performance at the 2022 CWG. By triumphing in the men's 73kg final. Achinta Sheuli set Games records by lifting the most weight in the snatch event—143 kilograms—and the clean and jerk series—170 kilograms. This amazing and record-breaking performance earned India its sixth medal at the CWG 2022. Achinta was expected to dominate the competition, and he did just that, becoming the third gold medalist from India at the CWG...
South Africa, Australian women wins Gold in Rugby at CWG 2022
In Coventry, South Africa defeated the Olympic champions. Fiji 31-7 to win the men's rugby sevens gold medal. South Africa jumped out to an early 17-0 lead thanks to tries from Muller du Plessis, JC Pretorius, and Shaun Williams in the first half. After the break, Du Plessis added a second, and Mfundo Ndhlovu sealed a convincing win after Fiji captain Waisea Nacuqu had managed a consolation goal. In the women's final, Australia defeated Fiji 22-12 thanks in part to...
James Wilby wins Gold at Commonwealth Games 2022
At the Commonwealth Games, England's James Wilby. Won gold in the men's 100-meter breaststroke while fellow. Countryman Adam Peaty unexpectedly placed outside the medals. James Wilby outperformed 2018, but England nevertheless won first place on the podium to finish off a wonderful day for sports. Peaty was the defending champion from Glasgow 2014 and unexpectedly led at the halfway stage on the Gold Coast four years prior. He had never lost a senior race in his preferred event and was...
Here are highlights of Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022 day 3
On the third day of Commonwealth Games 2022, there was plenty of sports action to celebrate, with medals earned in Artistic Gymnastics, Weightlifting, Triathlon and Para Triathlon, Cycling, Rugby Sevens, and Swimming. Here, we collect the finest of the remainder: Badminton England advanced to the quarterfinals of the mixed team competition with a 3-0 victory over Canada. Marcus Ellis and Lauren Smith won mixed doubles, and Toby Penty won singles and men's doubles. Smith lauded their resilience to recover from...
South Africa wins men's rugby sevens Commonwealth gold
South Africa defeated Fiji in the men's rugby sevens final. New Zealand won the bronze. Scotland finished 6th. In Coventry, South Africa defeated Olympic champions Fiji 31-7 to win the men's rugby sevens Commonwealth gold. Muller du Plessis, JC Pretorius, and Shaun Williams scored touchdowns in the first half to give South Africa a 17-0 lead. After Fiji's captain Waisea Nacuqu had scored a consolation goal, Du Plessis added a second run and Mfundo Ndhlovu sealed an easy victory for...
Australia: Triple gold after velodrome crash
Georgia Baker, Kristina Clonan, and the para-cycling combo. Jess Gallagher and pilot Caitlin Ward have provided Australia. Commonwealth Games riders with a golden feast at London velodrome. Australia, Georgia Baker previously a champion in the team pursuit, won her second title in three days on Sunday with a brilliant effort. In the 100-lap marathon point’s race. Then Clonan, the last rider to compete, blazed over the two laps of the 500m time trial to win by a mere six-hundredths of...
Georgia Godwin wins Gold in CWG 2022
Georgia Godwin of Queensland has won gold medal. Commonwealth Games and her second in as many days. Women's all-around rhythmic gymnastics final. Georgia Godwin dominated the competition heading into the fourth and final spin, scoring 12.950 on the floor. To the classic Feeling Good by Nina Simone. It was the only event in which she did not qualify for the individual final, but she performed admirably nonetheless. Godwin was aided by two spectacular falls from tournament favourites Alice Kinsella and...
Pakistan yet another defeat against India in CWG 2022
India defeated Pakistan by eight wickets on Sunday at. Commonwealth Games in Edgbaston, Birmingham, Increased their prospects of advancing to the semifinals. Pakistan, its decision to bat first backfired as Indian bowlers put the choke on the hitters to bowl them out.For a pitiful 99 all out. In the 18 overs-a-side match. With two wickets each, the spinners Sneh Rana and Radha Yadav stood out. The pursuit was successful as well, with Smriti Mandhana (63 not out off 42 balls),...
Pakistan lose 4-1 against New Zealand at the 2022 CWG
As they were shocked 4-1 by New Zealand in their second game. At the Commonwealth Games on Sunday in Birmingham. Pakistan's chances of making it to the semifinals were all but lost. Pakistan dropped two very important points as a result of the loss, and they now need to win the final two games. To guarantee a spot in the semifinals. In the opening period of the game, neither Pakistan nor New Zealand were able to score. Although Pakistan's crucial...
Duncan Scott of Scotland wins both the pool's gold and bronze
In a reversal of the Tokyo Olympics outcome from the previous year. Scotland's Duncan Scott defeated England's Tom Dean in the men's. 200-meter freestyle final before taking home the bronze in the 400-meter. Duncan Scott, who took home four medals in Tokyo but lost out to Dean for the Olympic gold, exacted revenge on Dean on Saturday night. With a stunning swim that earned him his second gold and eighth Commonwealth medal. The triumph at the Sandwell Aquatics Centre is...
Matt Walls: England's cyclist injured in huge crash
On Sunday morning during the Commonwealth Games. England's Matt Walls was involved in a horrifying accident. e was launched over the barriers and into the audience. Matt Walls and his bike came over the top of the barriers on the high banking of the curve, and he was treated for more than 40 minutes. Before being transported away by ambulance. A few bystanders were also harmed. Also Visit: Commonwealth Games 2022 Live Updates Olympic omnium champion, 24, was riding up...
Jake Jarman, James Hall: Gymnastics won gold and silver medals
In a thrilling finish to the men's all-around gymnastics. Competition, Jake Jarman outdid James Hall to win. Country's second gold medal of the Birmingham Commonwealth Games. Jake Jarman won the competition with a score of 83.450, beating Hall's 82.9, and Marios Georgiou of Cyprus won bronze. The 20-year-old rising star seized the initiative with a stunning 15.3 on his preferred apparatus, the vault, while Hall, who was suffering from a foot ailment, just couldn't keep up with Jarman on his...
Jeremy Lalrinnunga: Weightlifter Wins Gold in the Men's 67kg Final
India's weightlifting success at the 2022 Commonwealth Games. Continued with Jeremy Lalrinnunga's gold medal in the men's 67kg division. Jeremy Lalrinnunga lifted a total of 160 kg, setting a new CWG record and finishing with a total of 300 kg. India has already won two gold medals this competition as champion lifter Mirabai Chanu maintained her word and won a gold on Saturday. By lifting up 140 kg in the snatch competition, Jeremy set a new Commonwealth Games record. At...
England: Alice Kinsella leads team to another gold at CWG 2022
England gave an encouraging indication of their strength. As they dominated the Commonwealth Games to win gold. In the team final on Saturday night. England women's gymnastics team look to push on and continue their progress following the surprise Olympic team bronze medal last year. In Tokyo, England gave an encouraging indication of their depth. Before being dethroned by a potent Canadian team on the Gold Coast, England had won the women's team championship in 2010 and 2014. The English...
New Zealand dominate second day of Track Cycling
New Zealand won Three of the four gold medals in Track Cycling Bryony Botha and Aaron Gate won the women's and men's individual pursuits, and Ellesse Andrews beat Olympic champion Kelsey Mitchell to win the women's sprint. Andrews beat Mitchell by just 0.003 seconds to win the first race in the sprint final. On Friday, he led New Zealand to a gold medal in the team sprint, and he was on the team that won silver in the team pursuit....
Dilanka Kumara: Sri Lanka win first medal at CWG 2022
Sri Lankans must be satisfied with the bronze medal. Won by weightlifter Dilanka Kumara in the 55 Kg classification. At the Commonwealth Games 2022 held at Birmingham. Dilanka Kumara won a bronze decoration in the 55 kg weight class while, Viraj Palagasinghe, addressed Sri Lanka in the 61 kg weightlifting. Figured out how to lift 100 kg in the "grab" round and took out due a leg injury in the "quick lift" round. He needed to pass on the opposition...
Bismah Maroof sets T20I record at Commonwealth Games 2022
The first Pakistani captain to score 1000 T20I runs. Bismah Maroof. At the Commonwealth Games 2022. Versus Barbados, she set the record. Bismah Maroof, the captain of the Pakistani Women's Cricket team, reached another milestone in her T20 international career. Bismah, however, struggled during the game, which saw Barbados women upset Pakistan women by 15 runs on Friday at the Edgbaston in Birmingham. 1⃣0⃣0⃣0⃣ T20I runs as captain for @maroof_bismah 🏅 She is the first 🇵🇰 skipper to reach this...
Navjot Kaur ruled out of the Commonwealth Games 2022
After testing positive for COVID-19, India's Navjot Kaur's. Commonwealth Games campaign was abruptly over. She is now leaving for her home country. Navjot Kaur, an experienced athlete, tested positive for Covid 19 but did not exhibit any symptoms, according to a Hockey India. Their statement on the 27-year-old who had spent the previous two days in isolation. She may return to India tomorrow, it has been decided. Sonika has taken her place. The Kurukshetra resident, 27, had spent the previous...
Mirabai Chanu wins first gold for India at the CWG 2022
With a total lift of 197 kg in weightlifting for the Women's 49 kg . Division at the Commonwealth Games 2022, Olympic medalist. Mirabai Chanu won India's first gold medal. India has so far taken home three medals in this year's Commonwealth Games: Gold, Silver, Bronze. Weightlifter Sanket Mahadev Sargar won silver in the 55 Kg weight class earlier in the day, bringing India its first medal. To place second, the 21-year-old lifted a total of 248kg (113kg, 135kg). In...
Victor Kiplangat: Uganda wins first-ever CWG 2022 medal
Victor Kiplangat managed to win Uganda's first-ever. Commonwealth Games marathon gold on Saturday. Birmingham despite making a mistake about a mile from the finish line. Victor Kiplangat barely misstopped up until his moment of confusion, quickly cool himself, finished in 2 hours, 10 minutes, and 55 seconds. I was perplexed by the motorcycle riders, he said. "They advised me to go back," Even so, I succeeded in finishing. For Australian Jessica Stenson, who converted two consecutive bronze medals into gold...
Victor Kiplangat managed to win Uganda's first-ever. Commonwealth Games marathon gold on Saturday. Birmingham despite making a mistake about a mile from the finish line. Victor Kiplangat barely misstopped up until his moment of confusion, quickly cool himself, finished in 2 hours, 10 minutes, and 55 seconds. I was perplexed by the motorcycle riders, he said. "They advised me to go back," Even so, I succeeded in finishing. For Australian Jessica Stenson, who converted two consecutive bronze medals into gold...
Aniq Kasdan wins Malaysia's first gold medal in weightlifting
Aniq Kasdan, a weightlifter competing in the. men's 55kg division, won Malaysia's first gold medal of. The 2022 Commonwealth Games by lifting a total of 249kg. Aniq Kasdan won by setting a new Games record of 142kg because the Indian could only lift 135kg in the clean and jerk. After the snatch at the National Exhibition Centre, the 20-year-old (107 kg) was originally lagging India's Sanket Mahadev Sargar (113 kg). With a total weight of 225 kg, Sri Lanka's Dilanka...
Aznil Bidin successfully defends her gold medal in weightlifting
Aznil Bidin, a Malaysian weightlifter, won . The men's 61kg division on Saturday, making him. A two-time gold medalist at the Commonwealth Games. Aznil Bidin, the 28-year-old’s gold medal was assured as soon as he lifted 127 kg in his first snatch attempt at National Exhibition Centre. In Birmingham, six kilogrammes more than Morea Baru of Papua New Guinea. In the clean and jerk, Aznil, who unexpectedly won the men's 62kg gold in Gold Coast four years prior, secured the...
Gururaja Poojary takes home the bronze in 61 kg weightlifting
Gururaja Poojary won bronze in the 61 kg division. Day 2 of the Commonwealth Games, extending. India's winning streak in the weightlifting competition. Gururaja Poojary finished behind Morea Baru of Papua New Guinea (273 kg, silver) and Aznil Bin Bidin Muhamad of Malaysia. Who both lifted 269 kg total (Snatch - 118 kg, Clean & Jerk - 151 kg) (285 kg, gold). Poojary started off his snatch competition with a lift of 115 kg, handling the barbell with a nearly...
Aznil Bidin, a Malaysian weightlifter, won . The men's 61kg division on Saturday, making him. A two-time gold medalist at the Commonwealth Games. Aznil Bidin, the 28-year-old’s gold medal was assured as soon as he lifted 127 kg in his first snatch attempt at National Exhibition Centre. In Birmingham, six kilogrammes more than Morea Baru of Papua New Guinea. In the clean and jerk, Aznil, who unexpectedly won the men's 62kg gold in Gold Coast four years prior, secured the...
Nasir Iqbal: A hope for medal in Commonwealth Games 2022
In the Men's Single Squash sport at the Commonwealth Games 2022. National player Nasir Iqbal shone, smashing his opponent Julian Morrison 3-0. Nasir Iqbal completely outclassed Morrison by the scores of 3-0 in the Round of 64 in the Men's Squash competition. Moving on to the next round. In every set, he outplayed his Jamaican opponent, eventually cruising to a stunning victory. Pakistan found a moment to appreciate when Nasir secured the country's first victory in the international competition after...
Mahoor, Ghazala lose, Pakistan suffer defeats in CWG 2022
Mahoor and Ghazala were outclassed. By the Australian duo of Kaitlyn EA and Angela YU 2-0. Mahoor Shahzad and Ghazala Siddique lost match-decider women's doubles event against Australia as Pakistan suffered back-to-back defeats. In mixed team group play stage in Commonwealth Games 2022. In a one-sided contest, the Aussies won first set by 21-11 followed by a convincing victory by 21-6 in the second set. After losing against India the other day, Pakistan once again suffered a setback as Murad...
Elijah Winnington: Australia won the 400m freestyle at CWG 2022
The Australian swimming team opened. Commonwealth Games pool in Birmingham. With a handful of gold. Elijah Winnington won gold in the men's 400m freestyle final, the opening swimming competition of the Games. Five of the seven swimming gold medals up for grabs on Friday night were won by Australians. Three silver and three bronze medals are also included in the country's pool collection. In the evening's last competition, the Australian team of Emma McKeon, Mollie O'Callaghan, Kyle Chalmers, and William...
Matthew Richardson, a cyclist, wins WA's first gold medal
Matthew Richardson, a cyclist, helped the green and gold. Win the team sprint, giving Western Australia its first gold. At the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham. Matthew Richardson, who helped his side to a dominant performance in the team event, became the first athlete from Western Australia. o win an event as Australia claimed gold after medal in the cycling on day one. As they swept to victory, Richardson and teammates Leigh Hoffman and Matthew Glaetzer broke a Commonwealth Games...
Matthew Richardson, a cyclist, helped the green and gold. Win the team sprint, giving Western Australia its first gold. At the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham. Matthew Richardson, who helped his side to a dominant performance in the team event, became the first athlete from Western Australia. o win an event as Australia claimed gold after medal in the cycling on day one. As they swept to victory, Richardson and teammates Leigh Hoffman and Matthew Glaetzer broke a Commonwealth Games...
Ariarne Titmus: Beats teammate Mollie O'Callaghan to secure Gold
In Commonwealth Games 2022, the two-time Tokyo. Gold medalist defeated O'Callaghan's formidable battle. Set a new games record in the 200m freestyle (1:53.89). Ariarne Titmus, a star swimmer for the Australian Dolphins, overcame a serious scare from Mollie O'Callaghan to win her first gold medal. At the finish line, the two athletes were separated by just 0.12 seconds, with O'Callaghan matching Titmus' last 50m stroke for stroke and even pulling alongside her, posing a danger to win the race. We...
Matt Hauser: Australian wins bronze in the triathlon
Matt Hauser missed out on a medal on the Gold Coast four years ago. He took home the bronze in Birmingham, just three seconds short of the silver. Though they were agonizingly still so far away, those three seconds appeared. Matt Hauser, his body immediately warned him to quit thinking ridiculous things after his mind briefly wondered. Whether he could still grab the silver medal. One of the two leaders, Kiwi Hayden Wilde, had a 10-second penalty looming over him...
Victor Kiplangat of Uganada takes away gold in men's Marathon
Victor Kiplangat becomes the first Ugandan to win a gold medal at Commonwealth. He completed the marathon in 2 hrs 10 mins and 55 secs. Diver is the oldest athlete in the athletics competition. Uganda's first-ever gold medal in the marathon at the Commonwealth Games was won by Victor Kiplangat on Saturday in Birmingham, Alabama. The 22-year-old completed the race in 2 hours, ten minutes, and fifty-five seconds, more than a minute and a half ahead of Alphonce Felix Simbu,...
Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games Draw Update
Pakistan swimming team faces another setback
Bismah Khan failed to qualify for another event at the Commonwealth Games 2022, extending the Pakistan swimming team's dismal record. The day after being disqualified from the women's 100m Butterfly, Bismah failed to make an impression in the women's 50m Freestyle. Bismah completed her 50-meter heat in 27.82 seconds, placing 38th out of 58 competitors. She fell short of qualification for the next round by 1.81 seconds. The female swimmer will now participate in the 50-meter butterfly on July 31...
Pakistan draws 2-2 with South Africa in last minute equalizer
In the inaugural hockey match of the Commonwealth Games 2022, Pakistan and South Africa played to a 2-2 tie thanks to Afraz's late equaliser. The Proteas were dominant with a 2-1 lead until Afraz capitalised on a penalty corner in the final minute to prevent defeat for Pakistan. Connor Beauchamp's penalty corner in the first quarter gave South Africa the lead. Beauchamp created an opportunity for South Africa to take a 1-0 lead against their opponents. Pakistan was fortunate to...
Johnboy Smith wins Men's T53/54 Marathon gold
Smith won the gold medal for England on day 2. He defeated Weir. Frame knew Lawson would pass him on the last stretch, but he stayed calm to finish 10 seconds ahead. Johnboy Smith of England capitalised on David Weir's untimely flat tyre to win the Birmingham 2022 Men's T53/54 Marathon. Weir was leading by more than a minute with less than six miles remaining in the race, but a puncture destroyed his medal aspirations. Smith eventually crossed the finish...
Pakistan women's team lost by 15 runs against Barbados in CWG opener
Pakistan lost their 1st match against Barbados. Nida scored unbeaten 51 runs off 31 balls. Pakistan will play against India on August 5. On Friday in Birmingham, half-centuries from Hayley Matthews and Kycia Knight helped Barbados defeat Pakistan by 15 runs to open their Commonwealth Games campaign. Nida Dar's belligerent half-century was not enough to get us across the line as Barbados win by 15 runs 🏏 We go again on Sunday.#B2022 | #BackOurGirls pic.twitter.com/i9w6SNqqZA — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) July...
Lewis Richardson welcomes strong start to boxing campaign at Commonwealth
Lewis Richardson was happy to get a standing eight count as a bonus after his first fight at Birmingham 2022, which was a tough one. Richardson was Britain's best male middleweight for the Tokyo Olympics, but he didn't make it because he lost in the qualification round to Oleksandr Khyzhniak, who won the silver medal. He is part of a 14-strong squad which is aiming to better Team England's boxing medal haul at Gold Coast 2018, where they picked up...
Lewis Richardson was happy to get a standing eight count as a bonus after his first fight at Birmingham 2022, which was a tough one. Richardson was Britain's best male middleweight for the Tokyo Olympics, but he didn't make it because he lost in the qualification round to Oleksandr Khyzhniak, who won the silver medal. He is part of a 14-strong squad which is aiming to better Team England's boxing medal haul at Gold Coast 2018, where they picked up...
Summer McIntosh wins gold in women's 400m individual medley while setting Commonwealth Games record
Summer McIntosh, a Canadian swimmer, won gold in the women's 400-meter individual medley event on Day 1 of the Commonwealth Games, which was Friday. It's the second medal for Canada at these Games, and the first gold. McIntosh had the best qualifying time on Friday morning, with a 4:36.72. Summer McIntosh, a Canadian swimmer, won gold in the women's 400-meter individual medley event on Day 1 of the Commonwealth Games, which was Friday. At the Sandwell Aquatics Centre in Birmingham,...
Anahat Singh Wins, India tops in TT
It has been a decent day such a long ways for India. Long ways at the CWG 2022. In badminton, PV Sindhu. India whipped Pakistan 5-0 in a Mixed Team Group a match. Anahat Singh, 14, won her squash Round of 64 match against Jada Ross from St Vincent and the Grenadines, while in other games. The men's table tennis crew has additionally areas of strength for begun Singapore in its subsequent match. Aside from Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth and the...
It has been a decent day such a long ways for India. Long ways at the CWG 2022. In badminton, PV Sindhu. India whipped Pakistan 5-0 in a Mixed Team Group a match. Anahat Singh, 14, won her squash Round of 64 match against Jada Ross from St Vincent and the Grenadines, while in other games. The men's table tennis crew has additionally areas of strength for begun Singapore in its subsequent match. Aside from Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth and the...
Alex Yee: wins Triathlete first gold of Commonwealth Games
England’s Alex Yee won the main gold of the Commonwealth Games. Hailing his triumph in the men's marathon in Birmingham as. "most noteworthy accomplishment" in spite of requiring Olympic silver. Alex Yee made up a shortfall of 15 seconds following the bicycle segment to redesign long-term pacesetter Hayden Wilde on the run. Finish the run distance occasion in a period of 50 min 34 sec. New Zealand's Wilde momentarily recaptured the lead in any case, with a 10-second punishment looming...
Flora Duffy: Bermuda holds Commonwealth Games triathlon title
Triathlete runner Flora Duffy Bermuda's very first. Olympic champion held her Commonwealth Games title. With a predominant showcase in Birmingham on Friday. Flora Duffy completed in 55min 25sec, 41 seconds clear of England's Georgia Taylor-Brown, who likewise took silver behind Duffy in Tokyo. Beth Potter of Scotland completed third. Duffy held the slenderest of leads over Taylor-Brown heading into the third and last leg of the run occasion, the five-kilometer run. Making Bermuda proud. 🇧🇲 @floraduffy defends her Commonwealth Games...
Srihari Natraj: Swimmer advances to semis in 100 m Backstroke
India swimmer Srihari Nataraj has equipped for the semi-finals. 100 m Backstroke in the Commonwealth Games 2022. He timed 54.68 seconds in the intensity to qualify ahead. Nataraj stood fifth. Srihari Natraj partook in the Men's 100 mBackstroke in the 2018 Commonwealth Games too, where he timed 56.71 seconds in the warms. He accomplish the fifteenth spot and fit the bill for the semi-finals. In the semis, 56.65 seconds to take the thirteenth spot. #Swimming Update 🚨@srihari3529 finishes 3️⃣rd in...
India swimmer Srihari Nataraj has equipped for the semi-finals. 100 m Backstroke in the Commonwealth Games 2022. He timed 54.68 seconds in the intensity to qualify ahead. Nataraj stood fifth. Srihari Natraj partook in the Men's 100 mBackstroke in the 2018 Commonwealth Games too, where he timed 56.71 seconds in the warms. He accomplish the fifteenth spot and fit the bill for the semi-finals. In the semis, 56.65 seconds to take the thirteenth spot. #Swimming Update 🚨@srihari3529 finishes 3️⃣rd in...
Shiva Thapa routs Pakistan's Suleman Baloch 5-0 in men's 63.5 kg
India's star boxer Shiva Thapa took on Pakistan's Suleman Baloch. Men's 63.5 kg session. Thapa crushed his adversary 5-0 in 3 rounds. Presentation in his most memorable match in the 2022 Commonwealth Games. Shive Thapa won the primary cycle 10-9 as the matches in the CWG are played in 10 focuses must framework in the subsequent round. He stretched out his lead to 20-17 as he showed a decent mix of assault and safeguard. He progressed to the round of...
Australia: Gardner 52* trumps Renuka's 4 for 18 to stun India
Women’s cricket got off to a stupendous start in the Commonwealth Games. Birmingham as India were served a discourteous sign of how you don't. Discount a group that knows how to win from close unimaginable circumstances. Australia, in a pursuit of 155 were dejected inside the powerplay as 34 for 4 before long went to 49 for 5, because of a blazing opening. Eruption of 4 for 18 from Renuka Singh. From that point, India saw their fantasies of a...
Commonwealth Games 2022 kicks off with opening ceremony
Commonwealth Games 2022 started off in a festival. Variety at the Alexander Stadium, Birmingham on Thursday night. Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall showed up, crashing into setting in an Aston Martin as feature of a guard of 72 vehicles. Which shaped a Union Jack when seen from a higher place. Neighborhood melodic legends Duran and Black Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi visitor featured on a night which observed Birmingham's modern legacy and its multicultural custom, as contenders from...
