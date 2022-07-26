Commonwealth Games 2022: Neeraj Chopra out of event amid injury

A few days after winning silver at the World Athletics Championships, Olympic Champion Neeraj Chopra of India has been ruled out of the forthcoming Commonwealth Games 2022 owing to injury.

According to Indian media reports, the javelin champion was unable to defend his title at the Commonwealth Games because he was not in peak physical condition.

“Team India javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra had called me earlier today from the US to convey his inability to take part in the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games owing to fitness concerns,” Rajeev Mehta, the secretary general of the Indian Olympic Association, said in a statement.

After competing in the 2022 World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Chopra underwent an MRI scan on Monday, and his medical staff advised him to rest for a month based on the results.

The 24-year-old athlete won the javelin competition at the 2018 Commonwealth Games on Australia’s Gold Coast.

Moreover, he made history for his country when he won the javelin competition at the Tokyo Olympics last year, becoming India’s first Olympic gold medalist in athletics.

It is crucial to mention that the Commonwealth Games 2022 will begin on July 28 in Birmingham.

