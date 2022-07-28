Advertisement
Commonwealth Games 2022: Proteas lose 3 crucial players ahead of NZ opener

Commonwealth Games 2022: Proteas lose 3 crucial players ahead of NZ opener

Commonwealth Games 2022: Proteas lose 3 crucial players ahead of NZ opener

Credits: ICC

  • South Africa will be missing crucial players.
  • The Proteas are the favourites to win the gold medal.
  • The men’s team won the gold medal 24 years ago in Malaysia.
On the eve of the Commonwealth Games 2022, South Africa learned that three crucial players will not be available for the 10-day event.

Two more Proteas players have been ruled out of the forthcoming event, joining great all-arounder Marizanne Kapp, who was already out due to family obligations.

Trisha Chetty (back) and Tumi Sekhukhune (groyne) will miss the Birmingham Games owing to injury, leaving the Proteas short-handed in their pursuit of gold.

South Africa is one of the favourites to win the eight-team event in Birmingham despite missing several important players. Their male colleagues won gold 24 years ago in Kuala Lumpur.

Delmi Tucker and Tazmin Brits have joined the Proteas’ team and could play in Saturday’s opener against New Zealand.

The Proteas are in Group B for the Commonwealth Games and play England and Sri Lanka after New Zealand.

South Africa squad: Suné Luus (c), Chloé Tryon, Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Mignon du Preez, Lara Goodall, Shabnim Ismail, Sinalo Jafta, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Delmi Tucker, Laura Wolvaardt

