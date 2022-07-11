Advertisement
Condoleezza Rice added to Broncos proprietorship bunch

Articles
Condoleezza Rice has joined the proprietorship gathering of the National Football League’s Denver Broncos, the group said on Monday.

“We’re satisfied to invite previous Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice to our proprietorship bunch,” Rob Walton said in an explanation for the benefit of Walton-Penner Family Ownership Group.

“An exceptionally regarded local official, achieved scholar and corporate pioneer, Secretary Rice is notable as an enthusiastic and proficient football fan who has attempted to make the game more grounded and better.”

Rice became the second female secretary of state in 2005 under Republican President George W. Bush. The Walton-Penner family ownership group, which last month entered a deal to buy the Broncos, reported Rice’s expansion.

Most popular for her mastery in international strategy and public safety, the 67-year-old Rice is the girl of a football trainer and formed into an understudy of the game.

In 2013, Rice was chosen as one of the 13 individuals from the debut College Football Playoff Committee, a position she held through the finish of the 2016 football season.

