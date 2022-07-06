Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Sports
  • Conor McGregor criticises Khabib for not being inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame and lists seven reasons why he should be
Conor McGregor criticises Khabib for not being inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame and lists seven reasons why he should be

Conor McGregor criticises Khabib for not being inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame and lists seven reasons why he should be

Articles
Advertisement
Conor McGregor criticises Khabib for not being inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame and lists seven reasons why he should be

Conor McGregor criticises Khabib for not being inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame and lists seven reasons why he should be

Advertisement

Following the announcement of Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Hall of Fame induction, CONOR McGREGOR appeared to make fun of his bitter opponent.

At International Fight Week in Las Vegas last weekend, the retired lightweight and his good friend Daniel Cormier were both inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame.

The MMA community embraced Nurmagomedov’s entry with enthusiasm, but McGregor did not, as he rekindled their feud in a sly tweet.

The Notorious shared a screenshot of a Proper 12 commercial that was shown over Nurmagomedov as he was grinning on stage.

His caption was as follows: “Proper Twelve, creators of the UFC HOF show, are pleased! Just call me The HOFF.”

Advertisement

The 33-year-old former two-division champion McGregor then started thinking about getting into the Hall of Fame.

He quickly clarified, however, that he won’t be leaving the sport any time soon.

He stated: “I’m a shoe-in for my own hall of fame admission, but I’m looking forward to it nonetheless. First things first

“all the documents. KO velocity Knockdown quantity. most divisions are KO’d. Financials. Your choice.

“However, I’m still in it to crack open noses and render opponents senseless. genuine traveller”

Then, McGregor demanded that the hit he delivered to Abubakar, the cousin of Nurmagomedov, during the notorious UFC 229 brawl be inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Advertisement

He wrote these words next to a photo of himself punching the welterweight: “All of them should be smacked. Put that in the record books.”

The awful fractured leg McGregor sustained in his trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier last July is currently nearing full recovery.

The Irishman has just started kicking again, despite appearing to be on track for an autumn comeback to the octagon.

Additionally, according to UFC president Dana White, the promotion’s mascot won’t return until at least December.

The MMA mogul replied to Jim Rome, who inquired where McGregor’s upcoming battle would take place, “It’ll be in the cage.

“Conor plans to return by the end of this year or the beginning of next year.”

Advertisement

“When I do talk to Conor, Conor wants to fight,” he continued.

“Conor receives a variety of offers for movie roles and other work that he might perform to earn money.

He isn’t interested in doing any of it. Conor desires conflict.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
La Liga: Ezequiel Ponce's goal contributed to draw match
La Liga: Ezequiel Ponce's goal contributed to draw match
Asjad Iqbal will compete Kyren Wilson on February 13
Asjad Iqbal will compete Kyren Wilson on February 13
Andy Murray triumphs over Berrettini at Australian Open
Andy Murray triumphs over Berrettini at Australian Open
Judd Trump won Masters tournament with 10-8 victory
Judd Trump won Masters tournament with 10-8 victory
Rafael Nadal advances to Australian Open 2nd Round
Rafael Nadal advances to Australian Open 2nd Round
Madison Landsman creates history with hat-trick in T20 World Cup
Madison Landsman creates history with hat-trick in T20 World Cup
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story