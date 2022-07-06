Conor McGregor criticises Khabib for not being inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame and lists seven reasons why he should be

Following the announcement of Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Hall of Fame induction, CONOR McGREGOR appeared to make fun of his bitter opponent.

At International Fight Week in Las Vegas last weekend, the retired lightweight and his good friend Daniel Cormier were both inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame.

The MMA community embraced Nurmagomedov’s entry with enthusiasm, but McGregor did not, as he rekindled their feud in a sly tweet.

The Notorious shared a screenshot of a Proper 12 commercial that was shown over Nurmagomedov as he was grinning on stage.

His caption was as follows: “Proper Twelve, creators of the UFC HOF show, are pleased! Just call me The HOFF.”

The 33-year-old former two-division champion McGregor then started thinking about getting into the Hall of Fame.

He quickly clarified, however, that he won’t be leaving the sport any time soon.

He stated: “I’m a shoe-in for my own hall of fame admission, but I’m looking forward to it nonetheless. First things first

“all the documents. KO velocity Knockdown quantity. most divisions are KO’d. Financials. Your choice.

“However, I’m still in it to crack open noses and render opponents senseless. genuine traveller”

Then, McGregor demanded that the hit he delivered to Abubakar, the cousin of Nurmagomedov, during the notorious UFC 229 brawl be inducted into the Hall of Fame.

He wrote these words next to a photo of himself punching the welterweight: “All of them should be smacked. Put that in the record books.”

The awful fractured leg McGregor sustained in his trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier last July is currently nearing full recovery.

The Irishman has just started kicking again, despite appearing to be on track for an autumn comeback to the octagon.

Additionally, according to UFC president Dana White, the promotion’s mascot won’t return until at least December.

The MMA mogul replied to Jim Rome, who inquired where McGregor’s upcoming battle would take place, “It’ll be in the cage.

“Conor plans to return by the end of this year or the beginning of next year.”

“When I do talk to Conor, Conor wants to fight,” he continued.

“Conor receives a variety of offers for movie roles and other work that he might perform to earn money.

He isn’t interested in doing any of it. Conor desires conflict.