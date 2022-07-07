Corberan resigns as coach of English second-tier Huddersfield

Carlos Corberan resigns as head coach of Huddersfield Town.

Spaniard guided the club to Championship play-off final at Wembley in May.

Danny Schofield appointed as the new head coach.

Carlos Corberan has resigned as head coach of Huddersfield Town, the English second-tier club announced Thursday.

The Spaniard guided the Yorkshire club to the Championship play-off final at Wembley in May, where Huddersfield missed out on the chance to play in next season’s edition of the elite and lucrative Premier League following a 1-0 defeat by Nottingham Forest.

In a club statement, the Terriers said Corberan had resigned together with longstanding assistant Jorge Alarcon following a meeting with head of football operations Leigh Bromby on Wednesday.

A club statement issued Thursday said: “Huddersfield Town can confirm that Carlos Corberan has today resigned from his position as head coach.

“The 39-year-old was appointed to the role in July 2020 and, following a 20th-place finish in his first season, coached the team to the Sky Bet Championship play-off final in the last campaign.

“However, he notified the club of his decision to leave, alongside his long-term colleague Jorge Alarcon, on Wednesday evening.”

Huddersfield added Danny Schofield has been appointed as their new head coach.

Corberan became a head coach for the first time in his career when he succeeded Danny Cowley at Huddersfield after ending his three-year spell as a coach at Leeds under Marcelo Bielsa.

Huddersfield, relegated from the Premier League in 2019, struggled in Corberan’s first season and for the second successive occasion were nearly relegated to the third tier of English football.

But their form improved markedly the last term as Corberan guided the Terriers to a third-place finish in the Championship, with only the top two at the end of the regular season guaranteed automatic promotion to the Premier League.

Corberan later released a statement on Twitter, saying his exit had been “a difficult decision but one I gave a lot of thought to and have made based on my great affection for this club”.

He explained he had to have the “utmost alignment” with club policy to work well, adding: “There are times in life when the most honest thing to do is to step aside on amicable terms in the best interests of both parties.”

