Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Sports
  • Cort Nielsen wins fight upset Tour stage, Pogacar holds yellow
Cort Nielsen wins fight upset Tour stage, Pogacar holds yellow

Cort Nielsen wins fight upset Tour stage, Pogacar holds yellow

Articles
Advertisement
Cort Nielsen wins fight upset Tour stage, Pogacar holds yellow

Cort Nielsen wins fight upset Tour stage, Pogacar holds yellow

Advertisement
  • Denmark’s Magnus Cort Nielsen won the tenth phase.
  • Tour de France, a 148.5-km Alpine trip from Morzine.
  • In the midst of an environment activists’ interference on Tuesday.
Advertisement

Cort Nielsen won in a nail-gnawing run finish from day’s breakaway to guarantee his subsequent profession stage win on the Tour after 2018.

The race was halted for around 10 minutes after about six environment activists attempted to impede the riders 36 kilometers from the completion .

Advertisement

Also Read

Wimbledon star Elena Rybakina denies Russian ‘product’ claims
Wimbledon star Elena Rybakina denies Russian ‘product’ claims

Elena Rybakina was born in Moscow but now calls Kazakhstan home. Russian...

They were pulled off the street by police and a senior race coordinator before the race continued.

Advertisement

Australian Nick Schultz required second and Spain’s Luis Leon Sanchez was third.

Slovenia’s two times reigning champ Tadej Pogacar, who has lost two partners after they left the race following positive COVID-19 tests starting from the beginning in Denmark, held the general chief’s yellow shirt [L1N2YT0OE].

Wednesday’s eleventh stage is a merciless 151.7-km mountain journey from Albertville to the Col du Granon.

A 25-man breakaway came to fruition after a very quick beginning, including previous stage champs Cort Nielsen, Sanchez, Ion Izaguirre, Edvald Boasson Hagen, Philippe Gilbert, Simon Clark, Pierre Rolland and Lennard Kaemna.

Sanchez took his action exactly six kilometers from the line yet was gotten by Matteo Jorgenson, Schultz and Dylan van Baarle.

Advertisement

Also Read

Waqar Younis talks about success of Pakistan at 2022 T20 World Cup
Waqar Younis talks about success of Pakistan at 2022 T20 World Cup

Pakistan has all the opportunities to win the 2022 T20 World Cup,...

Advertisement

As the four acted slyly in the last straight, Cort Nielsen flooded from the back and outsprinted Schultz for a near tie triumph.

Germany’s Kaemna, who was in the main gathering the entire day, verged on grabbing the general lead and presently sits in runner up, 11 seconds behind Pogacar after the bundle went too far eight minutes and 25 seconds off the speed.

Dane Jonas Vingegaard, second by and large last year, slipped to third, 39 seconds behind the pioneer.

Read More News On

Catch all the Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Alex Lees cracked 94-ball century for England Lions
Alex Lees cracked 94-ball century for England Lions
Jon Rahm impressed by Gareth Bale golfing abilities
Jon Rahm impressed by Gareth Bale golfing abilities
LeBron James comes close to breaking Abdul-Jabbar's record
LeBron James comes close to breaking Abdul-Jabbar's record
Mikel Arteta says their rivalry will not affect their friendship
Mikel Arteta says their rivalry will not affect their friendship
Garena Free Fire Redeem Code Today for January 26, 2023- Details
Garena Free Fire Redeem Code Today for January 26, 2023- Details
Wordle today January 26, 2023: Here’s answer
Wordle today January 26, 2023: Here’s answer
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story