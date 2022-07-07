Covid outbreak hits Sri Lanka on eve of Australia Test

Sri Lanka’s players tested positive for Covid-19 on eve of the second Test against Australia.

Dhananjaya de Silva, Jeffrey Vandersay and Asitha Fernando all tested positive.

Hosts looking to bounce back from crushing 10-wicket defeat in first Test.

Advertisement

A Covid-19 outbreak hit Sri Lanka’s team on the eve of Friday’s second Test against Australia with Dhananjaya de Silva, Jeffrey Vandersay and Asitha Fernando all testing positive for the virus.

“All three players were found to be positive during a Rapid Antigen Test conducted yesterday,” Sri Lanka Cricket said Thursday.

The hosts are looking to bounce back after their crushing 10-wicket defeat inside three days in the opening Test of the two-match series.

Angelo Mathews has returned to the team after testing positive during the first Test but Praveen Jayawickrama had already been ruled out on Tuesday after testing positive for Covid.

Sri Lanka had already reinforced their spin bowling contingent with the addition of Maheesh Theekshana, Dinuth Wellalage and Prabath Jayasuriya along with all-rounder Lakshita Manasinghe, who bowls off-spin.

Lakshan Sandakan, a left-arm wrist-spinner who last played a Test in 2018, was added Thursday to the squad as further cover.

Advertisement

Also Read SL vs AUS: Sri Lanka brings in spin attack for final test against Australia Sri Lanka is looking to level the Test series with Australia. Lyon...