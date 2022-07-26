Cricket Scotland found guilty of being institutionally racist

Cricket Scotland was found guilty of discrimination according to a report.

Those who raised concerns were dismissed.

Arthur said there should not have been any discrimination, to begin with.

An independent evaluation of Cricket Scotland concluded that the country’s cricket governing organisation is “institutionally discriminatory.”

A culture of “racially aggravated micro-aggression” flourished as a result of the marginalisation or dismissal of individuals who voiced concerns.

According to Plan4Sport’s “Changing the Boundaries” report, 448 incidences of institutional racism were uncovered. Cricket Scotland, on the other hand, failed 29 of the 31 tests used to determine the severity of the problem and barely passed the remaining two.

Sportscotland launched an investigation after a number of allegations were made last year.

62% of respondents to an anonymous survey performed as part of the study claimed that they have directly observed, witnessed, or been made aware of incidences of racism, injustice, or prejudice.

Before the publishing of the review, the Cricket Scotland board unanimously resigned on Sunday. They expressed regret to individuals who had been injured by institutional racism, especially Majid Haq and Qasim Sheikh, two former players whose accusations of victimisation had prompted the assessment, but acknowledged that the magnitude of the issue exceeded the jurisdiction of the sport’s current governance.

In the meanwhile, the board’s acting chief executive officer, Gordon Arthur, stated, “The racism and discrimination that has taken place in the sport that we all love should never have been allowed to happen, or to go unchallenged for so long.”

“I would like to again issue a heartfelt apology to all those who have been the victims of racism and discrimination in Scottish cricket,” he added.

