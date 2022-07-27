Cristiano Ronaldo arrives at Man Utd training grounds to talk about future

Ronaldo went back to the training grounds to talk about the future.

He is planning on leaving the club.

The club will begin its Premier League campaign on August 7.

Advertisement

Cristiano Ronaldo arrived back at Manchester United’s training complex on Tuesday ahead of talks with new manager Erik ten Hag over his Old Trafford future.

The 37-year-old, who missed the club’s pre-season tour to Thailand and Australia for personal reasons, wants to leave the club he rejoined last year.

He landed at United’s Carrington training base with his agent Jorge Mendes. Former United manager Alex Ferguson was also seen arriving.

New United manager Ten Hag declared earlier this month that Ronaldo was “not for sale”.

“We are planning for Cristiano Ronaldo for the season and that’s it and I’m looking forward to working with him,” he said.

“I have read it, but what I say is Cristiano is not for sale, he is in our plans and we want success together.”

Advertisement

The former Real Madrid and Juventus star finished as United´s top-scorer last season with 24 goals.

But the campaign was a tremendous disappointment for the club, which finished sixth in the Premier League, missing out on Champions League qualifying.

United will resume their Premier League campaign at home to Brighton on August 7 after final pre-season games this weekend against Atletico Madrid in Norway and Rayo Vallecano at Old Trafford.

Also Read Georgina Rodriguez at Ibiza beach with partner Cristiano Ronaldo Georgina Rodriguez at Ibiza beach with partner Cristiano Ronaldo. She was donning...