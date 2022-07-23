David De Gea keen to sign agreement expansion at United

Goalkeeper David de Gea said he desires to stay.

Manchester United and assist the Premier League.

Clubbing end their prize dry spell after a “calamity” of a season.

Advertisement

David De Gea, his agreement terminates in June 2023 and the Spaniard, who joined from Atletico Madrid in 2011.

Said he was available to marking an expansion.

“Assuming they let me stay I will remain, without a doubt. I’m truly agreeable, blissful, and ideally before I leave we can win something else,” De Gea told columnists on Friday, adding that he presently couldn’t seem to open conversations about a recharging.

Joined persevered through a hot mission last season in which they neglected to fit the bill for the Champions League subsequent to completing 6th with 58 places – their most minimal in the Premier League time.

The club additionally neglected to win any flatware, stretching out their prize dry spell to five years.

“We can’t do the equivalent since it was a calamity,” De Gea said. “It was exceptionally intense, humiliating now and again.

Advertisement

“A few games were a wreck. It was excruciating, unsuitable. Some of the time, you need to feel agony to go up and continue onward.”

Joined play Aston Villa in a pre-season well disposed of in Perth later on Saturday prior to taking on Atletico Madrid in Norway on July 30.

They start off their association crusade at home to Brighton and Hove Albion on Aug. 7.

Advertisement Also Read Uwe Seeler Former Germany striker dies at the age of 85 Uwe Seeler, who captained West Germany in their 1966 World Cup. Last... Advertisement