Divid Miller replaces Jason Holder as Royals new skipper

South African left-arm batsman David Miller

  • Miller becomes the new skipper of the Barbados Royals.
  • He has exceptional records in his IPL career.
  • The Royals have won CPL twice.
South African batsman David Miller replaces Jason Holder as Barbados Royals captain for 2022. (CPL). Kyle Mayers, Oshane Thomas, Obed McCoy, and Hayden Walsh Jr. have all been retained by the Royals. Quinton de Kock and Mujeeb Ur Rahman joined the Royals.

Miller played for St. Lucia Zouks in 2016 and Jamaica Tallawahs in 2018 as his final CPL appearances. Miller has scored 332 runs at an outstanding strike rate of 146.9 in 15 CPL games. Miller scored 481 runs at a pace of 142.73 in IPL 2022 and contributed significantly to Gujarat Titans’ championship success.

“During my time at the Royals in the IPL, I always felt very valued and have been able to establish a deep connection with the team. It is an exciting time for me to come to the Barbados Royals and a privilege to have been appointed as the captain. It is a team with an abundance of young and experienced talent from the Caribbean. I am looking forward to working with the entire group to get down to achieving our objectives for the 2022 season,” David Miller said.

The two-time CPL champion Barbados Royals had a disappointing season in 2014, finishing dead last in the standings.

“Having worked with David Miller before at the Rajasthan Royals, we knew he has a cricketing brain which not only reads situations very well on the field but is also very passionately involved off the field. We are all delighted to have signed him and look forward to working with him during the season,” Trevor Penney said.

