Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Sports
  • Dovizioso says he won’t race in MotoGP one year from now
Dovizioso says he won’t race in MotoGP one year from now

Dovizioso says he won’t race in MotoGP one year from now

Articles
Advertisement
Dovizioso says he won’t race in MotoGP one year from now

Dovizioso says he won’t race in MotoGP one year from now

Advertisement
  • Andrea Dovizioso will stop MotoGP toward the year’s end.
  • Return for the 2023 season as he no longer appreciates.
  • Without having the option to contend, the Italian rider has said.
Advertisement

Dovizioso, who started his vocation in 2001 and is three-times MotoGP title sprinter up with Ducati, has scored just 10 focuses this season.

He has not completed in the main 10 at any race such a long ways to sit a humble 22nd in the standings.

Dovizioso quit Ducati toward the finish of the 2020 season and was without a group in 2021 until the last 50% of the time when he was roped in by Petronas Yamaha – – presently the free Yamaha RNF group.

Advertisement

Also Read

Ramiz Raja hopes to hold tri-nation series in Pakistan each year
Ramiz Raja hopes to hold tri-nation series in Pakistan each year

Ramiz hopes to hold tri-nation series in Pakistan. PJL will commence on...

Advertisement

“Without a doubt, I won’t race (one year from now), there is not a glaringly obvious explanation to.

I generally said in the event that I wouldn’t be serious, I would rather not be here,” Dovizioso told MotoGP.com, adding that he has attempted to adjust to the specialized changes in the game.

“There is not a glaringly obvious explanation, particularly following 20 years. I never attempted to have a spot for the following year.

“I’m totally loosened up about that. I previously did a portion of a year out of dashing the year before. I previously tried (retirement), so I’m OK about that. I would have rather not completed the season like this.”

Dovizioso told Reuters recently that he had been battling for focuses scoring wraps up as he couldn’t will holds with the Yamaha bicycle which was altogether different to the Ducati machine he hustled on for quite some time.

The 36-year-old added that main defending champ Fabio Quartararo was agreeable on the Yamaha this year and on the off chance that the others didn’t ride like him, they will undoubtedly battle.

Advertisement

Also Read

Egypt national football team appoints Rui Vitoria at its new manager
Egypt national football team appoints Rui Vitoria at its new manager

Egypt appoints a new manager for its national football team. The new...

Advertisement

Quartararo drives the standings this season however the following best Yamaha rider is his plant Yamaha colleague Franco Morbidelli in nineteenth.

“On the off chance that Fabio’s triumphant, there is an explanation. So this implies there is plausible to be quick,” Dovizioso added.

“Be that as it may, assuming different riders are grumbling, as over the most recent couple of years, it implies there isn’t more ways of being cutthroat like previously.

Advertisement

“MotoGP has changed a ton. Before, a long time back, similar riders were on top – – doesn’t make any difference which bicycle… Presently it’s unique, the mechanical parts are a touch more significant.”

Read More News On

Catch all the Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Babar retains top position in the ODI rankings, as Kohli drops down
Babar retains top position in the ODI rankings, as Kohli drops down
UFC 284 - Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski: Fight card, date, and more
UFC 284 - Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski: Fight card, date, and more
Kamran Akmal expected to work as coach in PSL 2023
Kamran Akmal expected to work as coach in PSL 2023
Indian Cricket Board auctions Women's IPL teams for $572.5 million
Indian Cricket Board auctions Women's IPL teams for $572.5 million
Matthew Mott offers Ben Stokes to end retirement and play again
Matthew Mott offers Ben Stokes to end retirement and play again
PSL 2023: Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans, to select their Replacement Draft
PSL 2023: Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans, to select their Replacement Draft
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story