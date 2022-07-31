Duncan Scott of Scotland wins both the pool’s gold and bronze

In a reversal of the Tokyo Olympics outcome from the previous year.

Scotland’s Duncan Scott defeated England’s Tom Dean in the men’s.

200-meter freestyle final before taking home the bronze in the 400-meter.

Duncan Scott, who took home four medals in Tokyo but lost out to Dean for the Olympic gold, exacted revenge on Dean on Saturday night.

With a stunning swim that earned him his second gold and eighth Commonwealth medal.

The triumph at the Sandwell Aquatics Centre is even the more impressive since the 25-year-old from Glasgow was forced to withdraw from this month’s world championships in Budapest after catching Covid.

Dean lost to Scott by barely 0.39 seconds, and Australian Elijah Winnington took home the bronze.

When Dean was racing, Scott said: “Yes, we adore it together. It’s a pretty good development. Being on opposite sides of the table this time is a welcome shift “England versus Scotland. It’s always good, and once we return to Team GB, we’ll reignite the connection. That’s exactly what we aim to do in Paris, and it would be great if we could repeat our victory in the 4x200m in Tokyo.”

Added Dean “The rivalry comes after the friendship. We get along well both inside and outside the pool “It’s a healthy rivalry, and when we do unite and demonstrate our strength to them, it will only be good for Commonwealth sport and for Great Britain.”

Just over an hour later, Scott returned to the pool and finished third, passing Australia’s Brendon Smith and New Zealand’s Lewis Clareburt, who had just broken the 400m individual medley Games Record. Scott now has nine Commonwealth medals to his name.

