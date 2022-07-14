Ellyse Perry faces a tough struggle for T20 revival

Ellyse Perry is still recovering from a stress fracture in her back.

Her strike rate was questioned during this year’s T20I Ashes.

There is no vacancy in Australia’s first-choice team for the tri-series in Ireland.

Advertisement

Ellyse Perry is still recovering from a stress fracture in her back, which means she can only bat. It might be hard for her to get back into Australia’s T20I lineup for the Commonwealth Games.

Perry’s batting strike-rate was questioned during the T20I leg of the Ashes earlier this year. It was one of the more crucial comments former head coach Matthew Mott made during his stint. She may play in the tri-series in Ireland as Australia manages their squad before Birmingham, but there is no vacancy in the first-choice team.

Tahlia McGrath’s return to international cricket secured her spot, and the top six are safe barring injury. Perry as a batsman would also change the side’s balance, but she has bowled less since returning from a major hamstring injury during the 2020 T20 World Cup.

“It’s a slightly different role I guess for her for what she can normally play in our team,” captain Meg Lanning said following the team’s arrival in Ireland. “Think if she was to get an opportunity, she’s been in the middle order for us. We are pretty flexible with what that looks like, so any player within that can come in at any point. She would fit somewhere in there.

“There’s many players who could come in and play a role and she’s certainly one of those. Looks a bit different for her this tour, but I’m sure she’ll handle it well.”

Advertisement Lanning sees the four T20Is in Ireland (two against the hosts and two against Pakistan) as essential to getting back up to speed after focusing on the ODI format. “It’s about finding our flow in the format, as we haven’t played much of it in the last year,” she remarked. “We don’t know much about Ireland because we haven’t played them recently, but it’s exciting to play Pakistan. Pakistan has some really skilled players.” Also Read Ellyse Perry is focused on making a comeback in T20 cricket Ellyse Perry is ready to prove she is still a valuable member...