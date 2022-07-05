ENG vs IND: Alex Lees optimistic of England’s victory in fifth Test

England’s Alex Lees (L) celebrates his half-century with England’s Zak Crawley on Day 4 of the fifth cricket Test match between England and India at Edgbaston – AFP

Lees is optimistic about England’s victory.

England made a miraculous comeback after losing two wickets straight.

He said the first 30-40 minutes are crucial for winning the Test.

This summer, England’s history of successful fourth-inning comebacks continued as they reached 259 for 3 in their pursuit of 378, which would be a record if achieved.

Prior to Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow mending a collapse of three wickets for two runs, Alex Lees and Zak Crawley established the fastest century opening stand in Test cricket history.

Lees, the England opener who was run out after scoring 56 in England’s second innings run chase, stated in a post-match press conference on the fourth day, “If we bat well for the first 30-40 minutes tomorrow (Tuesday) morning we should be in a pretty strong position (to win the match). We are just very optimistic.”

“(Ben) Stokes’ spell turned the game on its head. The (England) bowling this morning was the biggest turning point,” England captain and all-rounder Stokes claimed four wickets for 33 runs during a sequence of short-pitched bowlers, which paid dividends for the home team as Indian hitters cooperated with sloppy hooks.

Prior to the start of England’s second inning, Lees made the following assessment on the attitude in the England locker room: “There is an ultimate belief that from one to 11 that we can do it. My role was to put some pressure on the Indian bowlers,” he added.

