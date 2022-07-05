ENG vs IND: Indian fans complain about racism, investigation underway

ENG vs IND: Virat Kohli’s remarks fired up Jonny Bairstow
Bairstow has been the leading run-getter for England this year. Kohli made...
On Day 4 of the fifth and final Test between England and India, officials at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground began an investigation into allegations of racist behavior by the crowd.
A social media account indicated that Indian supporters seated at the Eric Hollies stand were subjected to discriminatory slurs. The stadium officials apologized and stated that an investigation is underway.
“We are very concerned to hear reports of racist abuse at today’s Test match. We are in contact with colleagues at Edgbaston who will investigate. There is no place for racism in cricket,” the ECB said in a statement after Day 4.
“I’m gutted by these reports as we’re working hard to make Edgbaston a safe, welcoming environment for all. Having seen the initial tweets, I’ve spoken personally to the gentleman who raised them.”
“We’re now speaking to the stewards in this area to establish what happened. Nobody should be subject to any form of abuse at Edgbaston. So, once we’ve got all the facts, we will make sure this issue is addressed swiftly,” Stuart Cain, chief executive at the stadium, added.
It is the second instance of racism in recent years, following Mohammed Siraj’s treatment by certain Australian spectators during the Gabba Test of the 2020-21 BGT Trophy.
“Had an amazing three days watching Test cricket with some brilliant fans from both teams but today ruined the whole experience. Waited a long time for this Test match, what a sad ending,” a fan was also quoted as saying.
1st innings
India – 416-all out
England – 284-all out
2nd inning
India – 245-all out
England – 259/3 (Target: 378)
Catch all the Cricket News, Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.