ENG vs IND: Jasprit Bumrah breaks Kapil Dev’s 40-year record

India’s Jasprit Bumrah reacts after taking the wicket of England’s Zak Crawley during play on Day 2 of the fifth cricket Test match between England and India at Edgbaston, Birmingham in central England on July 2, 2022 – AFP

Bumrah breaks Kapils’s record for the most number of wickets by an Indian against England.

He dismissed Crawley bowling an amazing delivery.

He surpassed the feat after taking Robinson’s wicket after tea.

In the fourth innings of the fifth match at Edgbaston, Jasprit Bumrah delivered for Team India as England prepared to chase a massive total of 377.

His incredible run of form during his debut as a leader in all three forms shows no signs of slowing down.

With a magnificent fourth-day spell, Jasprit Bumrah maintained his outstanding leadership debut in the fifth and final England-India Test at Edgbaston. The Indian captain maintained his outstanding run at Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham with a superb spell.

England were primed to try a record total at Edgbaston on the last day. Three half-centuries on Day 4 helped England reach 119 runs with seven wickets remaining. Alex Lees and Zack Crawley gave England a good start with a 107-run first-wicket partnership.

Bumrah made a magnificent delivery to eliminate Crawley ahead of tea. The visitors are under pressure as they attempt to win their first series on English soil since 2007.

On the first pitch after tea, the Indian captain dismissed England’s third-best batter, Ollie Pope. With this dismissal, Jasprit Bumrah broke a record set by Kapil Dev during the 1981–82 season that had stood for forty years.

Bumrah’s dismissal of Pope was his 23rd in the current series, the most ever by an Indian pacer against England. The Indian captain took three wickets in the first innings and then bowled a fantastic spell in the second.

Most wickets for an Indian seamer vs Eng in a series:

23- J Bumrah in Eng 2021-22

22 – Kapil Dev in Ind 1981/82

19 – Bhuvneshwar Kumar in Eng 2014

Also, taking 100 test wickets at the age of 28 years and 211 days, Bumrah becomes the youngest bowler to do so. Previously, the record was held by Pakistan’s ‘King of Swing’ Wasim Khan. He achieved the feat at the age of 28 years and 230 days.