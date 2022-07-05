Advertisement
Edition: English
ENG vs IND: Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow lead England to victory

Articles
England’s Joe Root (L) and Jonny Bairstow (R) – AFP

  • England wins the fifth Test match.
  • The series was leveled at 2-2.
  • The match was originally scheduled in Manchester last year.
ENG vs IND: England defeated India by seven wickets after completing a record-setting run chase to win the Covid-delayed fifth Test in Edgbaston on Tuesday.

England’s final score was 378-3, with Joe Root unbeaten on 142 and Jonny Bairstow not out on 114.

The unbroken partnership between the Yorkshire teammates was 269 runs, and Bairstow became the first England batsman since Andrew Strauss against India at Chennai in 2008 to score two tons in the same Test with 106 in the first innings at Edgbaston.

England’s victory tied the five-match series at 2-2.

In their fourth innings against Australia at Headingley three years ago, England amassed 359 runs for nine wickets, a record for the fourth innings of a Test.

This match should have been played in Manchester in September, but it was postponed at the eleventh hour due to coronavirus fears in the India camp.

Brief scores

India 1st Innings 416 (R Pant 146, R Jadeja 104; J Anderson 5-60)

England 1st Innings 284 (J Bairstow 106; Mohammed Siraj 4-66, J Bumrah 3-68)

India 2nd Innings 245 (C Pujara 66, R Pant 57; B Stokes 4-33)

England 2nd Innings 378-3 (J Root 142 no, J Bairstow 114 no, A Lees 56)

Result: England won by seven wickets

Series: Five-match series ends level at 2-2

