ENG vs IND: Michael Vaughan appreciates England’s bowling attack

The current Test between England and India is being played in Birmingham’s Edgbaston, and former England captain Michael Vaughan has lauded the efforts of England’s bowlers.

Despite allowing 416 runs in the first innings, the hosts fought back to restrict the Men in Blue to 245 runs in the second and make the Test match competitive.

Vaughan believes that the bowlers also deserve appreciation for their gallant efforts, despite the fact that England’s batting side has garnered the most of the limelight.

Vaughan took to Twitter on Monday and posted:

“All the talk about England’s batting is great but don’t underestimate the way they are bowling very strong batting line ups Out in the 2nd innings of the Test consistently to give them these chases .. #ENGvIND.”

All the talk about Englands batting is great but don’t underestimate the way they are bowling very strong batting line ups Out in the 2nd innings of the Test consistently to give them these chases .. #ENGvIND — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) July 4, 2022

James Anderson was unable to gain any ground after removing Shubman Gill, but captain Ben Stokes handled the ball well on Day 4.

Stuart Broad claimed the crucial wicket of Cheteshwar Pujara before Ben Stokes decimated the bottom order, finishing with 4/33 in 11.5 overs.

In addition, Jack Leach, who was completely outclassed in the first innings, rebounded by dismissing Rishabh Pant. Matthew Potts contributed a few wickets as well.

England can feel victory

While chasing 378 runs, England got off to a solid start by accumulating 107 runs for the first wicket. Alex Lees and Zak Crawley, who were secure in their defense, were able to keep the Indian bowlers at bay.

However, England’s batting collapsed momentarily as the visitors lost several wickets quickly. However, Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow returned to action and revitalized their team.

On the fourth day, they overcame India’s bowling and posted an unbroken 150-run partnership to end the day at 259/3.

Ben Stokes and company need 119 runs to win the Test match and even the series with a full day remaining.