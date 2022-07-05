ENG vs IND: Stuart Broad told to ‘shup-up’ after his complains about short deliveries

Broad was asked to shut up by the umpire.

During the postponed fifth Test against India, the umpire advised England bowler Stuart Broad to “get on with the batting and shut up.”

Broad batted for only five balls in England’s first innings, but those five balls were highly noteworthy as he faced multiple bouncers and attempted to hit several boundaries. Broad was also observed protesting with the umpire after being struck by Jasprit Bumrah’s brutal short ball.

Umpire Kettleborough put stop to Broad’s complaints

Broad’s complaints were quickly silenced by Kettleborough, whose remarks were captured by the stump mic.“Let us do the umpiring – you do the batting, alright?” Kettleborough said.

“Otherwise you’re going to get into trouble again. One for the over. Broady! Broady! Get on with the batting and shut up.”

Former England batting coach Mark Ramprakash jokingly referred to Kettleborough as “brave” before noting that he gets along well with Broad. He told the British media, “I think that’s some blunt, honest feedback from Richard Kettleborough there, some good advice,” he told the BBC.

“Although, Stuart Broad is a big fella [at] 6ft 5in. I think Richard Kettleborough is a very brave guy.

“I don’t think umpires should try that in club cricket around the UK. They’ve got a very good relationship and that’s why he can talk like that.”

Broad’s troubles

It follows Broad’s conviction for violating the ICC Code of Conduct during the third Test against New Zealand earlier this month. Broad was issued a formal warning for tossing the ball towards Daryl Mitchell “in an unsuitable and/or hazardous way” on that occasion.

Kettleborough may have been referencing to the England seamer’s recent accumulation of demerit points for his on-field behavior when he cautioned Broad about the possibility of getting into trouble “again.”

Broad was awarded two demerit points when he fired Yasir Shah in 2020 for “directing an abusive comment at him” and the other for “approaching Faf du Plessis and uttering a disrespectful word that was heard on the stump mic.”

The total amount of demerit points accrued by a player only includes those earned within the previous 24 months. Therefore, Broad’s level one infraction against South Africa has been removed from his current record.

