ENG vs SA: Sam Curran enjoyed his break while being sidelined

England’s Sam Curran leaves after being dismissed on the 2nd ODI match between England and South Africa at Old Trafford in Manchester on July 22, 2022 – AFP

Curran displayed a spectacular all-round performance against South Africa.

He was ruled out of England squad in 2021 amid a back injury.

England levelled the series 1-1 with a resounding victory in the 2nd ODI against South Africa.

England’s all-rounder Sam Curran enjoyed his injury-related forced break. Curran’s remarks came following a match-winning effort in a rain-affected encounter at Old Trafford on Friday, in which he performed admirably with both bat and ball.

Curran was absent for a couple of months after suffering a back injury during the 2021 Indian Premier League season.

The former Chennai Super Kings all-rounder was forced to withdraw from the IPL auction and stated at the time that it would be very difficult to sit at home and watch the activity.

In the second one-day international Curran scored 35 runs off just 18 balls before taking one wicket for five runs in two overs. When asked about his approach when batting, Curran stated that the objective was to be optimistic.

“Any time I go to bat, I bat with a batter’s mindset, I’m happy down the order and try to chip in like today. I’ve been non-stop since school so enjoyed the break [during back injury]. The message is always take your positive option. The way Liam was striking against Heinrich was pretty impressive. I want to be adaptable and do my best.”

With their resounding victory, England have levelled the three-match series at 1-1 and are once again ready to play the deciding match. Jos Buttler-led England also brought the series to a decider against India earlier this month but was unable to match the Indian team’s intensity.

