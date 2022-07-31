England: Alice Kinsella leads team to another gold at CWG 2022

England gave an encouraging indication of their strength.

As they dominated the Commonwealth Games to win gold.

In the team final on Saturday night.

England women’s gymnastics team look to push on and continue their progress following the surprise Olympic team bronze medal last year.

In Tokyo, England gave an encouraging indication of their depth.

Before being dethroned by a potent Canadian team on the Gold Coast, England had won the women’s team championship in 2010 and 2014.

The English team, however, started as clear favorites because the defending champions were missing their strongest gymnasts.

Their victory, like that of the winning men’s team the day before, is all the more impressive given how well the gymnasts competed, taking first place on all four apparatuses without a single fall.

Alice Kinsella, the lone athlete from Great Britain’s bronze-winning Olympic team from 2020, served as the team’s anchor.

Even at the age of 21, Kinsella, the team’s backbone and something of an expert, showed her increasing consistency by qualifying first on balance beam, where she won a gold in 2018, with a score of 13.45.

In order to qualify in first place in the all-around competition, she also performed by far the finest floor routine of the day. Silver went to Australia, and bronze to Canada.

Georgia Mae Fenton, who competed in the previous three world championships despite not being selected for the Olympics, was an outstanding performer.

The 2018 uneven bars gold medalist earned a score of 14.000 in her preferred event, the uneven bars, and qualified first on the apparatus. She then performed flawlessly on the balance beam.

Ondine Achampong, a young prodigy from England who was making her debut on the international scene at the age of 18, showed both her ability and opportunity for growth.

She finished England’s competition with a magnificent double-twisting Yurchenko vault after qualifying for second place on the uneven bars with the hardest routine of the day.

Claudia Fragapane rose to fame after taking home four gold medals at the 2014 Commonwealth Games, but she didn’t compete internationally again until Birmingham 2022 after pulling out of the world championships due to a foot ailment the previous year.

She gave a challenging performance on the balancing beam to celebrate her comeback to competition, just managing to hold onto the beam.

Despite watering down her struggle, she soared as she descended to the ground and was inconsolable as she dismounted, taking in the prolonged cheers from the audience.

