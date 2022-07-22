Euro 2022: Germany beats Austria; moves to semi-final.

Germany beat Austria 1-0 to advance to the European Women’s Championship semi-finals.

Germany faces France or Netherlands in Milton Keynes on Wednesday for a place in the final.

Germany defeated Austria at Brentford’s Community Stadium to advance to the European Women’s Championship semi-finals.

Few would have predicted such a close encounter as Germany faced their toughest test yet in their quest for a record-breaking eighth European championship.

After stealing the ball from an Austrian defender, Klara Buhl crossed the ball into the box where Alexandra Popp, who was going for her fourth goal in as many games, left the ball for the waiting Lina Magull to score the game’s first goal.

As Austrian goalkeeper Manuela Zinsberger tried to play out from the back but failed, Popp pushed a boot out to nudge the ball into the goal in the closing seconds of the game.

The Wolfsburg attacker is now within one goal of England’s Beth Mead in the race for the Golden Boot after scoring in four straight Euro games, tying the mark set by Heidi Mohr between 1989 and 1993.

“Austria was a very challenging opponent, making the game very tense. I’m glad to have completed my fourth goal, and I’m also glad and proud of the squad “said Popp.

“We weren’t the top pick at first, but now the entire world knows who we are. We are so strong because of our tremendous sense of unity, which is why I believe that history has not yet come to an end.”

Despite having 117 international appearances under her belt, Popp had never competed in the Euros after recovering from a long-term injury that sidelined her for 10 months before to the competition.

“I struggled greatly with my injury last year, so I’m grateful to be here. I feel fantastic, I’m free, and I can support my team “She spoke.

“We’re overjoyed to have so many admirers in attendance. We require encouragement and support, and that is a very positive feeling. We are encouraged by Germany’s backing and will work tirelessly to advance to the final.”

The team of Martina Voss-Tecklenburg had some luck against Austria, but they still have a lot to improve on before the semi-final matchup with France or the Netherlands in Milton Keynes on Wednesday.

Germany not without faults

On paper, it appears that Germany’s road to Euro 2022 has been an easy one. It has been up till this point.

They had many opportunities to increase their 1-0 lead, with Popp a constant threat and Buhl missing the open net after having a shot from a distance blocked.

Germany failed to exert the dominance they displayed in the group stages, and Austria squandered significant chances to square the score at 1-0. However, their perfect record of clean sheets in the tournament—the only side left with such a return—flatters their sporadic defensive fragility.

Austria was a surprise semifinalist in 2017, their second appearance at the Euros, although they were defeated by Denmark to miss out on a spot in the championship game.

Irene Fuhrmann’s team was unlucky as they three times struck the woodwork and put their regional rivals under more strain than any other team thus far.

Right after the game is a difficult time, she noted. “Looking back, the squad should be extremely proud of their performance, not just today but throughout the entire tournament. Germany was subject to our strict demands.”

Austria has only allowed two goals so far in this tournament, the first coming against England. They have also only managed three goals in total, and their bad final-third decisions have cost them.

Germany did not enter this competition as the clear favorite despite having won the championship on eight of the 12 occasions the Euros have been held.

Between 1995 and 2013, they won the trophy six times in a row, but in 2017, a shocking quarterfinal loss to eventual runners-up Denmark stopped their quest for a seventh straight victory.

It was difficult to predict what would happen because Chelsea’s Melanie Leupolz, who announced her pregnancy in March and injured Lyon midfielder Dzsenifer Marozsan prevented them from playing, but they appear to have developed as a team throughout the competition.

