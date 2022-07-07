Former Heat forward joins Philadelphia 76ers

J. Tucker signs with the Philadelphia 76ers for three years and $33.2 million.

Tucker played for the Miami Heat last season.

He will try to aid Philadelphia in its bid for a title.

P.J. Tucker, a former forward for the Miami Heat, has consistently contributed intangibly at each NBA destination.

When Tucker shows up at training camp, the Philadelphia 76ers don’t anticipate anything different.

Wednesday marked Tucker’s official signing with the Sixers. His contract is for three years and $33.2 million.

Sixers team president Daryl Morey said, “We’re thrilled to add his leadership, toughness, defensive versatility, and championship heritage to our squad. P.J. is a valuable acquisition because of his work ethic and philosophy, which he says he wants to bring an NBA championship to Philadelphia.”

He will try to aid Philadelphia in its bid for a title after leading the Heat past the Sixers in the second round of the playoffs.

Tucker assisted the Heat in reaching the conference finals during his one season in Miami. They missed out on the NBA Finals by one victory.

“I’m going to come in here and do all I can to help push us to that next level because this team is good enough to play head-to-head with anyone in the league,” Tucker said.

“Philadelphia fans want excellence, and it’s up to us to get there,”

