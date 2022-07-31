Advertisement
date 2022-07-31
Georgia Godwin wins Gold in CWG 2022

Georgia Godwin wins Gold in CWG 2022

  • Georgia Godwin of Queensland has won gold medal.
  • Commonwealth Games and her second in as many days.
  • Women’s all-around rhythmic gymnastics final.
Georgia Godwin dominated the competition heading into the fourth and final spin, scoring 12.950 on the floor.

To the classic Feeling Good by Nina Simone.

It was the only event in which she did not qualify for the individual final, but she performed admirably nonetheless.

Godwin was aided by two spectacular falls from tournament favourites Alice Kinsella and Ondine Achampong of England, who both slipped on the balance beam.

Also Visit: Commonwealth Games 2022 Live Updates

After scoring 13.300 on the vault, Godwin improved with a 13.550 on the uneven bars, followed by a 13.750 on the balance beam.

She finished with 53.550 points, surpassing Achampong (53.000) and Emma Spence of Canada (52.350).

Godwin, who won three medals on the Gold Coast and a silver in the team’s competition on Saturday evening, has also qualified for the vault, uneven bars, and beam.

Having earned 13.300 on the vault during her semifinal rounds, the 24-year-old gymnast from the Gold Coast improved with a 13.550 on the uneven bars and a 13.750 on the balance beam. The floor concludes her rotation.

