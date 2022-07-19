Greg Sankey Sees Changes in Stronger SEC with Expansion, Playoff

Southeastern Conference Commissioner Greg Sankey.

Announced Monday the association “is more grounded.

Now than at some other time in our set of experiences.”

Greg Sankey said the association feels no strain to add to its 16: “We know what our identity is. We’re certain about our prosperity.

Try not to feel forced to simply work at a number. In any case, we’ll watch what occurs around us and be smart yet be agile.”

In any case, the gathering can’t lay on its prosperity, which remembers the last three public titles for football, Sankey said in his location that opened SEC Media Days.

He discussed the progressions to accompany meeting realignments, leaving open the chance of additional development after Texas and Oklahoma join the SEC in 2025 to make it a 16-group gathering, as well as what may be next for the College Football Playoff.

The Big Ten as of late countered the SEC’s move by casting a ballot to add Southern California and UCLA as meeting individuals starting in 2024, situating both the SEC and Big Ten as super gatherings.

Last year, Sankey was named co-director of a Transformation Committee accused of reshaping NCAA Division I. He likewise has a voice in unsettled endeavors to grow the four-group College Football Playoff.

“I strolled into quite possibly the earliest (CFP) gatherings when we were taking a gander at the configuration and said, ‘to grow to eight groups for the season finisher with no programmed offers,

I’ll have that discussion,'” Sankey said. “In any case, moving to an eight-group season finisher and conceding what would have been six programmed offers, diminishing at-large access, is hasty.”

Sankey said a 12-group season finisher proposition with six at-large teams and six meeting qualifiers “was a great adjusting result.”

That’s what he added “things have changed” and said taking the conversation “starting over” incorporates the need to “reconsider the methodology, number of groups, whether there ought to be any assurance for gathering champions whatsoever.

“Simply acquire your direction in. There’s something solid seriously about that and makes assumptions and backing around programs,” he said.

The SEC has brought home three continuous public titles: Georgia beat Alabama in last season’s all-SEC title game. LSU came out on top for the 2019 championship, trailed by Alabama in 2020.

Sankey was mindful so as to specify those latest titles prior to adding that four different SEC groups came out on top for four successive public championships in a stretch that started in 2007: LSU, Florida, Alabama and Auburn. A 6th SEC group, Tennessee, brought home the 1998 title.

“I’ll allow you to make the examinations among us and our partners as it connects with public title progress in football,” Sankey said.

Be that as it may, might the SEC have interest in another power get with regards to meeting realignment? Sankey didn’t go that far, saying, “a commendation individuals from all over the nation and all over the globe need to be a piece of the Southeastern Conference.”

New LSU mentor Brian Kelly looked at the development of the two meetings to a round of a game of seat juggling, saying there’s insufficient seats for each school.

Kelly’s previous school, Notre Dame, might be the greatest award in the development race.

It keeps on working as an autonomous school in football yet would be an alluring expansion for any association.

Mississippi mentor Lane Kiffin, who recently was at USC, said with extension comes the finish of customs and contentions.

“At the point when you go to places, you’ve been to USC, this multitude of better places, you perceive how enthusiastic fans are about sure things, what is important, competitions,” he said. “For those to be destroyed for cash is somewhat of a disgrace.”

Kiffin likewise said the difficulties for USC and UCLA moving to the Big Ten are not equivalent to what Texas and Oklahoma will confront while acclimating to the SEC.

“You know, they’ve been playing in extraordinary gatherings and against incredible rivals,” Kiffin said of the four schools.

“That is to say, I simply say the way things are. I don’t have the foggiest idea about that there’s a gigantic leap into the Big Ten.

I think going to the SEC is an entire another creature. … Expressed it from here onward, indefinitely quite a while: The SEC simply implies more. Furthermore, it does. It’s unique, it’s on top of things.”

