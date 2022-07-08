Hamilton accepts he will win again this year

Seven-times Formula One title holder.

Lewis Hamilton is sure he will win.

The future with Mercedes this season after late vehicle redesigns.

Hamilton has won a record multiple times at Silverstone and he drove there once more last Sunday, whenever he first has done so this season.

The 37-year-old Briton said it would be difficult to win Sunday’s Austrian Grand Prix, home to rivals Red Bull and a most loved track of their title chief Max Verstappen, yet at the same certainly feasible.

Hamilton is the main Formula One driver to have come out on top in a race in each season he has contended, yet he has now gone 11 races in succession without a triumph – – the longest dry spell of a F1 vocation that began with McLaren in 2007.

“Recently, I most certainly didn’t know we might at any point get a success in this vehicle,” he told correspondents at the Red Bull Ring on Thursday.

“That is not the manner in which we like to think, yet it was an inclination that it’s a long, long method for getting everyone up knowing the headway everybody makes.

“And afterward we’ve recently triumphed ultimately these last two races which were areas of strength for very that is truly supported us that we’re moving in the correct bearing, that there truly is likely in the vehicle and with just enough piece seriously digging and somewhat more difficult work ideally we can draw a piece nearer to getting an opportunity of winning,” he added.

“So I really accept we can get a race win this year.”

The game’s best driver, with 103 thousand prix triumphs, has completed third in the last two races in the wake of beginning the season with a bobbing and uncompetitive vehicle.

In Canada last month, after Friday first practice, he said his vehicle was a “catastrophe” yet support Mercedes carried a significant move up to Silverstone last end of the week.

His vehicle likewise seemed to be basically as speedy as Ferrari, who won with Spaniard Carlos Sainz.

“At Silverstone there was most certainly potential to come out on top in the race,” said Hamilton.

“With our ongoing presentation, we are not on the very same level as the two groups ahead. We really wanted all that to adjust.

“We’ve generally battled in Austria, so it will be difficult to win here knowing the blend of corners. However, not feasible.”