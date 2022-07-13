Herschel Walker is a huge danger for Republicans

All the “bad air” doesn’t move en masse.

Walker struggles to acclimatize to Senate nomination scrutiny.

A June Quinnipiac survey showed Warnock leading Walker 54%-44%.

The phrase “open well of incompetence” could not be more aptly applied to Herschel Walker. He is the very definition of the phrase.

Georgia Republican Senate candidate on climate change:

“Since we don’t control the air, our good air decided to float over to China’s bad air. So when China gets our good air, their bad air got to move. So it moves over to our good air space. Then — now we got we to clean that back up.”

This doesn't work? "Bad air" doesn't move collectively. It doesn't all go from China to the U.S., where we clean it up. Only 222 of 6,475 cities assessed by IQAir, a company that measures worldwide air quality, passed WHO air quality guidelines in 2021. IQAir revealed "air pollution above WHO standards by 2 to 3 times" in the US.

Walker’s absurd comment on climate change is consistent with other self-created issues he’s faced.

Walker falsely claimed to be a cop. And acknowledging having three unmarried children. His response to the Uvalde, Texas, school shooting. His business issues.

All of these examples show how much Republicans gambled by backing Walker.

As a first-time candidate, Walker may be a wild card and rough around the edges. He was a legendary football player at the University of Georgia. Trump's early endorsement for Walker didn't hurt either. Every day, that gamble seems worse. Walker is having to acclimate to the speed and attention of a major Senate contest this fall.

Voters notice. A Quinnipiac University survey issued at the end of June gave Warnock a 54%-44% lead over Walker, with more Georgia voters seeing the Republican unfavorably than positively.

Walker was a risky pick for Republicans in a seat crucial to regaining the Senate majority. Even the most cynical Republicans didn't think he'd be this terrible on the campaign road.

