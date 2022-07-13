Hockey Olympian Naveed Alam’s first death anniversary

Naveed Alam passed away on June 13, 2021.

He was a member of the Hockey World Cup-winning squad in 1994.

His condition reportedly declined after chemotherapy, and he was moved to the ICU.

Former Hockey World Cup winner and Olympian Naveed Alam passed away, on June 13, 2021. It’s been a year since the Hockey legend left this mortal world after a prolonged battle with cancer.

The renowned athlete was receiving treatment at Shaukat Khanum Hospital in Lahore after receiving a blood cancer diagnosis.

Prior to the therapy, which was expected to cost four million rupees, he made an effort to get the attention of the federal and provincial authorities.

In a letter to Shaukat Khanum Hospital in Lahore, the Sindh government pledged to cover all costs associated with Olympian Naveed Alam’s care.

The Bangladeshi, Chinese, and Pakistani teams were coached by the athlete that competed in the 1996 Summer Olympics.

Prior to changing course due to a difference of opinion on a few matters, he also served as acting director of development for the Pakistan Hockey Federation.

At the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing, Alam managed Pakistan’s hockey squad. After Pakistan’s eighth-place finish at the 2008 Summer Olympics, he was still embroiled in a legal dispute with the PHF elections, in which Qasim Zia and Asif Bajwa were chosen as president and secretary, respectively.

