ICC World Test Championship rankings: Pakistan takes third spot

Pakistani players celebrating after taking wicket during their tour to Zimbabwe

Pakistan takes the third spot in WTC rankings.

India was penalized for sluggish over-rate.

They were fined 40% of their match fees and lost 2 points.

Pakistan have overtaken India in the ICC World Test Championship rankings after India was penalized for sluggish over-rate in the Edgbaston Test.

In addition to the points deduction, India was penalized 40% of their match fee for the infraction during their seven-wicket loss to England in the rescheduled fifth Test.

The points deduction causes India to fall to fourth place in the ICC World Test Championship rankings, below Pakistan. After the penalty, India have 75 points (a point percentage of 52.08), which is only a hair below Pakistan’s PCT of 52.38.

The announcement is a further blow to India, who were defeated at Edgbaston by seven wickets after England chased down a record 378 runs – the most successful run chase in Test history. Jonny Bairstow led the way with a century in each innings, while Joe Root hit an unbeaten 142 in the fourth.

It meant that England leveled the series at 2-2, and India missed out on the opportunity to win their first Test series in England since 2007.

Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel stipulates that players are penalized 20% of their match fee for each over that their team fails to bowl within the stipulated time.

In addition, per Article 16.11.2 of the playing rules for the ICC World Test Championship (WTC), a team is penalized one point for each over that is short.

In light of the fact that India fell short by two overs after accounting for time allowances, they have deducted two WTC points.

After on-field umpires, Aleem Dar and Richard Kettleborough, third umpire Marais Erasmus, and fourth umpire Alex Wharf leveled the charge, David Boon of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees awarded the penalty.

The punishment is a setback for India, which is vying for one of the top two slots in the WTC table in order to qualify for 2023 final.

