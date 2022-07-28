ICC World Test Championship standings after SL vs PAK 2nd Test

Sri Lanka’s Prabath Jayasuriya (R) celebrates with teammates after Sri Lanka won by 246 runs at the end the of the second cricket Test match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan at the Galle International Cricket Stadium in Galle on July 28, 2022 – AFP

Sri Lanka’s dominating 246-run victory against Pakistan in the 2nd Test at Galle propelled them into the top five of the ICC World Test Championship standings.

Both nations have won one of the two matches in the 2-match Test series. With a four-wicket victory in the first Test, Pakistan took the series lead 1-0. Chasing 342, the visitors improved their prospects of reaching next year’s World Test Championship final, while Sri Lanka fell to No. 6.

With the conclusion of the 2nd Test, Sri Lanka jumped to 3rd spot with a 53.33 percent win ratio, while Pakistan has fallen to 5th spot with a 51.85 percent win ratio.

South Africa continues to dominate the ICC World Test Championship rankings with a 71.43 percent win ratio, followed by Australia at 70%. When they face England in a three-match Test series next month, South Africa has a decent chance of increasing their lead.

