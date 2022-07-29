“If I am lucky, I will play for Pakistan again”, says Asad Shafiq

Shafiq may return to cricket once again.

Asad Shafiq, a Pakistani Test batsman, stated on Thursday that if he is fortunate, he will play for Pakistan again.

“If I am lucky, I will play for Pakistan again. A comeback for Pakistan has not been made a matter of life and death for me,” Shafiq said.

In 2016, Shafiq scored 137 off 203 deliveries during Pakistan’s first Test against Australia at the Gabba in Brisbane. Pakistan, however, lost the match by 39 runs.

“Gabba’s innings in Australia is the most memorable but also the most regrettable. People still remember my GABA test century. It would have been a matter of pride for me if Pakistan had won the Gabba Test,” he added.

Right-handed batter stated he had numerous images of Indian batting great Sachin Tendulkar in the cupboard, but after he became a professional, he started following renowned Pakistan batter, Mohammad Yousuf.

Shafiq also differed between Misbah-ul-Haq and Shahid Afridi’s leadership styles.

“People criticize Misbah-ul-Haq for having a defensive style, but every captain has a different plan. He believed that we should wait for the opposition to make a mistake,” the 36-year-old said.

“Never seen Shahid Afridi under pressure as he used to lead in a very cool mood,” Asad Shafiq concluded.

It is important to note that Shafiq has scored 6188 runs across all international cricket formats.

