IIHF excuses Russia and Belarus requests against boycott

The International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) disciplinary board.

It has excused requests held up by the Russian and Belarusian relationship.

The administering body’s choice to restrict them from contest.

IIHF suspended all Russian and Belarusian public groups and clubs from cooperation in each age class. It later moved the 2023 big showdowns.

The Russian and Belarusian Ice Hockey Federations’ appeals of the IIHF Council decision were rejected by the independent IIHF Disciplinary Board, the governing organisation stated in a statement on Tuesday.

Russia’s facilitating privileges for the 2023 world junior titles were additionally denied.

Russia attacked Ukraine in February in what Moscow calls a “unique military activity”. Belarus has been a key organizing region for the intrusion.

“The autonomous IIHF Disciplinary Board has dismissed the requests put together by the Russian and Belarusian Ice Hockey Federations against the Council choice,” the administering body said in articulation on Tuesday.

The IIHF added that its unique choice was not an assent but rather a “security strategy”.

The decision can be pursued at the Court of Arbitration for Sport.