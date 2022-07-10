India crush England to win T20 series.

India beat England by 49 runs in the second Twenty20 at Edgbaston.

England were dismissed for 121 chasing 171 to tie the series.

Bhuvneshwar claimed 3-15 while Bumrah and Chahal each took 2 wickets.

Advertisement

India won the three-match series with one game remaining after thrashing England by 49 runs in the second Twenty20 at Edgbaston.

England put on another poor batting display and were dismissed for 121 in 17 overs while chasing 171 to tie the series.

The first delivery of England’s chase resulted in Jason Roy being caught at slip, and skipper Jos Buttler was caught behind on review for four runs in the third over. Both times, Bhuvneshwar Kumar was the bowler.

In another thrilling India effort, Bhuvneshwar claimed 3-15 while Jasprit Bumrah and Yuzvendra Chahal each took two wickets.

In Buttler’s second game as captain, Moeen Ali led the team in scoring for England with 35, and David Willey’s unbeaten 33 kept them from suffering a worse defeat.

Earlier, England’s bowlers had successfully come back to limit India to 170-8.

Advertisement

At the age of 34, England-debuting seamer Richard Gleeson claimed 3-15, including the significant losses of India captain Rohit Sharma for 31, superstar Virat Kohli for 1, and the perilous Rishabh Pant for 26.

Chris Jordan recorded 4-27, but Ravindra Jadeja’s 46 unbeaten from 29 balls was essential in helping India reach a difficult score that yet appeared reachable.

Prior to Sunday’s series decider at Trent Bridge, India currently enjoy an unbeatable 2-0 advantage. Next week is a three-match one-day international series.

England in problems

Under Eoin Morgan, England has been the gold standard in white-ball cricket for the previous five years, but since Morgan has retired, England has been thoroughly outplayed twice in a row.

Similar to the 50-run loss in Southampton, England’s batting, which is typically their forte in this format, cost them after their bowlers put up a respectable performance.

Advertisement

After a review revealed Buttler had gotten a toe-end on an attempted cut, Roy once more had no response to Bhuvneshwar’s ruthless control of the new ball, and the hosts never looked like recovering.

The manner last man Matt Parkinson had his stumps splattered by a Harshal Patel yorker practically highlighted the gap between the teams. Chris Jordan’s run-out was hectic.

For a variety of reasons, England is lacking regulars, but Buttler and Matthew Mott, their new white-ball coach, have work to do if they want to challenge at the T20 World Cup in October.

Right now, India appears to be the more likely winner because they were able to bring back Kohli, Pant, Bumrah, and Ravindra Jadeja after they missed the first game.

Also Read India beat England in first T20, thanks to Pandya’s brilliant play India beat England by 50 runs in the first Twenty20 of their...