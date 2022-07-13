Advertisement
ICC ODI Team Rankings: India surpass Pakistan

India surpass Pakistan in current ICC ODI rankings.

  • India rose to third in the ODI rankings with their convincing 10-wicket victory against England.
  • Jasprit Bumrah took six wickets as England collapsed to the lowest ODI score (110).
  • If India loses the final two games of the series against England, they risk falling into fourth place.
After their convincing victory in the opening round of their three-match series against England at The Oval on Tuesday, India has surpassed Pakistan in the ICC ODI Team Rankings.

In the ICC ODI Team Rankings, India rose to third with their convincing 10-wicket victory against England.

India started the game in the fourth position with 105 points; after the game, they moved up to fourth place with 108 points, leaving Pakistan in last place with 106 points.

New Zealand continues to lead the rankings with 126 rating points, followed by England with 122.

With a six-wicket haul, Jasprit Bumrah was the main culprit as England collapsed to its lowest ODI score (110) against India.

Around Bumrah, the other pacers came together, with Prasidh Krishna grabbing one wicket and Mohammed Shami grabbing three.

In response, India defeated second-ranked England with 10 wickets and more than 31 overs remaining thanks to Rohit Sharma’s unbroken 58-ball score of 78.

With this victory, Rohit has now won all four of his ODI matches since being named the permanent captain.

Following a convincing victory over the West Indies last month, Pakistan edged India to the No. 4 slot in the rankings.

Australia dropped to third place as a result of their series loss to Sri Lanka. Their time at No. 3 was, however, brief as India quickly seized the position.

With the two remaining ODIs against England and the three-match series against West Indies later this month, India could increase their lead even further before Pakistan plays their next set of ODIs.

In contrast, if India loses the final two games of the series against England, they risk falling farther behind Pakistan and into fourth place.

In their upcoming one-day international match against the Netherlands in Rotterdam, Babar Azam’s team will play three 50-over games over the course of five days.

 

