Jacob Duffy replaces Adam Milne after Achilles injury

The fast bowler hurt his Achilles during a practice session in Ireland.

New Zealand’s Europe tour is over for Adam Milne.

Jacob Duffy has been added to the T20I team.

Adam Milne, a fast bowler for New Zealand, hurt his Achilles and can’t play for the rest of the limited-overs tour of Europe.

Milne felt pain during the team’s first practise session in Ireland. A scan showed that he probably wouldn’t be able to play again until the two T20Is against the Netherlands in early August, so he was sent home.

Jacob Duffy, who played in the second ODI against Ireland, has been added to the T20I team, which will play three games in Ireland and two in Scotland before going to the Netherlands. In 2020, when Duffy played his first T20I against Pakistan, he was named Player of the Match.

New Zealand plays three T20Is and three ODIs in West Indies in August.

“We’re naturally disappointed for Adam,” coach Shane Jurgensen said. “He’s a great character in any team and I am sure he’ll apply his strong will to this next phase of rehabilitation

“There is still a lot of cricket to come this year including the ICC T20 World Cup in Australia, and Adam is determined to make himself available to be part of that selection picture.”

Milne’s career with the national team has been interrupted many times by injuries. Last year, he was on the team that made it to the final of the T20 World Cup, where they lost to Australia. Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Rippon, Ben Sears, and Jimmy Neesham, who weren’t in the ODI group, are also in the T20I group for New Zealand. Also Read Moeen leads England to 166-4 against New Zealand in World Cup semi-final ABU DHABI, Nov 10, 2021 (AFP) - Moeen Ali smashed an unbeaten 51...