Jake Jarman, James Hall: Gymnastics won gold and silver medals

In a thrilling finish to the men’s all-around gymnastics.

Competition, Jake Jarman outdid James Hall to win.

Country’s second gold medal of the Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

Advertisement

Jake Jarman won the competition with a score of 83.450, beating Hall’s 82.9, and Marios Georgiou of Cyprus won bronze.

The 20-year-old rising star seized the initiative with a stunning 15.3 on his preferred apparatus, the vault, while Hall, who was suffering from a foot ailment, just couldn’t keep up with Jarman on his final high bar routine.

I was extremely anxious today, Jarman acknowledged. “I’ve participated in a European Championship previously, and I remember struggling to keep things together, but my team encouraged me and they truly showed me I could achieve this,” the competitor said.

I switched to a different vault since I usually do one with a little lower start value because of recent fluctuations. I had never done it before in a competition, but I was certain that I could pull it off in the team finals.”

Also Visit: Commonwealth Games 2022 Live Updates

This time, Hall stopped the workout in pain after worsening an ankle injury he just sustained in training. Jarman and Hall had paired up to win the team final on Friday alongside Joe Fraser, who competed despite having a fractured foot.

Advertisement

He staggered off the stage after his parallel bars routine and stepped out of his high bar landing, failing to achieve a score above 14.1 that would have propelled him to the gold medal position. His obvious anguish may have been the deciding factor.

Jake performed the world’s hardest vault today, and he deserved it, insisted Hall, who was also forced to accept silver in 2018 behind the now-retired Nile Wilson.

Outside, the size was enormous. I must give the audience the most credit for keeping me going.

My coach told me I could stop whenever I wanted, but there was no way I could, so I’m glad I persisted. Given the circumstances, I’m content to accept the silver.”

Advertisement Also Read Matthew Richardson, a cyclist, wins WA’s first gold medal Matthew Richardson, a cyclist, helped the green and gold. Win the team... Advertisement