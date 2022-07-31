Jake Paul fight cancelled due to Rahman’s weight problems

Jake Paul’s bout at Madison Square Garden one week.

From now has been dropped because of a weight issue.

Hasim Rahman Jr. his limited time group said in a proclamation.

Jake Paul, most Valuable Promotions (MVP), Rahman had consented to an arrangement on July 6 to battle at 200 pounds (90.72 kg).

Weighed at 216 pounds the next day yet promised to make the load for the Aug. 6 session.

#PaulRahman has been cancelled. Refunds for all ticket and PPV purchases will be provided. Full statement below. pic.twitter.com/thnjyjUEMT — Most Valuable Promotions (@MostVpromotions) July 31, 2022

A weight keep an eye on Friday showed Rahman had lost just a single pound from that point forward, the proclamation added, provoking the New York State Athletic Commission (NYASC) to proclaim it wouldn’t endorse a session except if it was held at 205 pounds.

MVP said Paul was ready to push ahead at that weight however Rahman’s group let them know on Saturday that they intended to haul out of the battle except if it was consented to at 215 pounds, prompting the whole card being rejected.

“MVP and Jake Paul won’t compensate somebody that has behaved in such a misdirecting and determined way. Consequently, MVP is left with no decision except for to drop the August 6 occasion,” the assertion said.

“The boxing local area should hold Hasim Rahman Jr. responsible for his absence of impressive skill.”

Youtuber-turned-fighter Paul (5-0) was initially scheduled to confront Tommy Fury however the Briton pulled out from the battle because of movement issues and was supplanted by Rahman (12-1, six KOs), the child of the previous boxing heavyweight champion.

Brought together featherweight title holder Amanda Serrano was planned to battle Brenda Carabajal in the co-headliner of the compensation per-view card.

“First Tommy Fury bungled and presently Hasim Rahman disintegrated,” Paul composed on Twitter. “These fighters are the most troublesome individuals to work with and ceaselessly need amazing skill and certainty to battle me.

First Tommy Fumbled and now Hasim Rahman Crumbled. These boxers are the most difficult people to work with and continually lack professionalism and confidence to fight me. I apologize to all of the of the other fighters on the card, our partners, our team and the fans. https://t.co/0q6MxqG3XJ — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) July 31, 2022

“I am sorry to every one of different contenders on the card, our group and the fans.”

