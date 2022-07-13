Jake Paul-Hasim Rahman Jr. Appearance in August

The elder Rahman stated his son has underperformed so far.

Paul earlier said Rahman Jr. was negotiating his contract.

Jake Paul appeared to be in danger of losing yet another opponent, Hasim Rahman Jr., early Tuesday morning.

However, based on recordings and images from their afternoon news conference, that does not appear to be the case any longer.

“We signed a contract last week for 10 times more than he’s ever been paid for any of his fights and now, boom, fast forward one week and he’s trying to suck more money out of the fight,” Paul said on The MMA Hour.

“He’s trying to do anything he can to claw and make money, because I think he realizes the consequences of what might happen.

“I think he’s scared to fight me. I think a lot of these guys are excited by the money at first but when it actually comes time to start fighting and getting into camp they all chicken out.

“Who knows if this fight is even going to happen at this point because we’re not going to pay him more money, he’s not worth it.”

Paul and Rahman were both present Tuesday afternoon, as was the elder Rahman. But he didn’t pump up his son.

“He’ll be ready,”

Rahman Jr. has 12 wins, six by KO. James McKenzie Morrison TKO’d him in April.

Paul knocked out Tyron Woodley in their last-minute rematch.

Paul’s first pro opponent is Rahman Jr.

Rahman Jr. said, “I’ll end this facade.” “His career,”

