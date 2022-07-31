Jeremy Lalrinnunga: Weightlifter Wins Gold in the Men’s 67kg Final

India’s weightlifting success at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Continued with Jeremy Lalrinnunga’s gold medal in the men’s 67kg division.

Jeremy Lalrinnunga lifted a total of 160 kg, setting a new CWG record and finishing with a total of 300 kg.

Advertisement

India has already won two gold medals this competition as champion lifter Mirabai Chanu maintained her word and won a gold on Saturday. By lifting up 140 kg in the snatch competition, Jeremy set a new Commonwealth Games record.

At the conclusion of his final try at 165 kg, which he failed to accomplish despite the Indian coaches working closely with him, Jeremy appeared injured. The Indian national song was playing in the background as the young man was given the yellow metal and appeared to be in excellent spirits.

The 19-year-old, a native of Aizawl, Mizoram, had already won gold in the 62 kg division at the 2018 Youth Olympic Games and a gold in the 67 kg division at the Commonwealth Championships.

Veteran lifter Vaipava Ioane of Samoa won silver with a total lift of 293 kg, and Edidiong Umoafia of Nigeria won bronze with 290 kg.

Also Visit: Commonwealth Games 2022 Live Updates

Jeremy successfully lifted 140 kg on his second attempt, creating a significant 10-kg gap between himself and the closest competitor, Edidiong Joseph Umoafia. He had 136 kilogrammes to start.

Advertisement

In his final attempt, Jeremy tried to lift 143 kg, but he was unsuccessful.

The victor of the 2021 Commonwealth Championship started with 154 kg, added 160 kg, but was unable to complete the 165 kg effort.

This was India’s sixth medal from the weightlifting competition after podium performances on Saturday by Mirabai Chanu (gold), Sanket Sargar (silver), Bidyarani Devi (silver), and Gururaj Poojary (bronze).

Lalrinnunga, the son of Lalneihtluanga, a national-level boxer, initially wanted to put on the gloves but switched to weightlifting because it required merely power to succeed, which he found fascinating.

Advertisement Also Read Ariarne Titmus: Beats teammate Mollie O’Callaghan to secure Gold In Commonwealth Games 2022, the two-time Tokyo. Gold medalist defeated O'Callaghan's formidable... Advertisement