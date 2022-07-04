Jesus: Arsenal sign striker from Manchester City

Stockpile have marked Brazilian striker Gabriel Jesus.

From Manchester City on a drawn out agreement.

The London Premier League club said on Monday.

Jesus was surplus to necessities at City after the Premier League champions marked Norway striker Erling Haaland.

Monetary subtleties were not revealed however British media detailed the 25-year-old Brazil global was endorsed in an arrangement worth 45 million pounds ($54.54 million).

“I followed Arsenal when I was youthful due to (Thierry) Henry,” Jesus told Arsenal’s site. “Clearly, I didn’t follow an excessive number of European groups however when I saw a portion of the players that played here, I was like ‘goodness, this club is huge.’

“At the point when I played against Arsenal I was taking a gander at the Emirates and it was a generally excellent arena, so I’m extremely eager to play here.”

The Brazilian piled up 95 objectives and 46 helps at City however neglected to make sure about a spot in the beginning setup last season, scoring eight association objectives as director Pep Guardiola sent a midfielder as a “bogus nine” to lead the assault.

Weapons store director Arteta will trust Jesus can connect the opening his group’s assault after none of their primary strikers scored in excess of five association objectives last season.

The Brazilian worked with Arteta when the Spaniard was an aide to Guardiola at City from 2016-19.

“I’m extremely invigorated. The club has worked really hard to select a player of this height,” Arteta said.

“I realize Gabriel actually well indeed, and we as a whole realize him well from his time in the Premier League and finding success here.

“This is a place that has been on our radar for quite a while now and we have figured out how to get a player that we as a whole needed, so I’m truly blissful.”

Jesus is Arsenal’s fourth select of the late spring following the appearances of countryman Marquinhos, American goalkeeper Matt Turner and Portuguese going after midfielder Fabio Vieira.

He will vie for the middle forward position at Arsenal with 23-year-old England youth global Eddie Nketiah, who concurred a drawn out agreement expansion this month.