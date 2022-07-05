Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow hit unbeaten centuries as England won with two sessions to spare.

England’s previous highest successful run chase came in 2019 against Australia.

England went into the final day needing 119 runs with seven wickets in hand.

Advertisement

In the rescheduled fifth test against India at Edgbaston on Tuesday; England cruised to a seven-wicket win and even the series; thanks to unbroken hundreds by Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow.

In order to win, England needed to score 119 runs with seven wickets remaining; on the final day.

After putting together a massive 269-run partnership for the unbroken fourth wicket with Bairstow; Root went on to smash a masterful 142 not out; his 28th test century.

England won the match with two sessions remaining thanks to Bairstow’s unbeaten 114; which was his second century of the game.

In an Ashes test against Australia in 2019; England achieved a 359-run target thanks to Stokes’ brilliant unbeaten century; breaking their previous record for the most successful run chase.

Also Read ENG vs IND: Michael Vaughan appreciates England’s bowling attack Vaughan praises English bowlers. Broad has been vital to England. Bairstow and...

Advertisement

Since Brendon McCullum came over as head coach and Ben Stokes took over as captain; Root and Bairstow have displayed the type of persistent aggressiveness that is swiftly; becoming as the trademark of this England test side.

Due to COVID-19 instances in the India camp prior to the last game at Old Trafford; the five-match series against India last year was unable to be finished.

Also Read Jonny May to miss England’s second Test against Australia amid Covid Jonny may not return for the second Test. His illness has hindered...