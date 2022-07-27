Advertisement
Jose Palomino: Atalanta defenders suspended after doping test

Jose Palomino: Atalanta defenders suspended after doping test

Jose Palomino: Atalanta defenders suspended after doping test

Jose Palomino: Atalanta defenders suspended after doping test

  • Atalanta’s Argentine protector Jose Palomino has been given.
  • Temporary suspension by Italy’s Anti-Doping Court in the wake.
  • The country’s public enemy of doping association (NADO) said on Tuesday.
Jose Palomino, example contained a metabolite of clostebol, a steroid on the World Anti-Doping Agency’s (WADA) restricted list.

Which can likewise be tracked down in certain prescriptions.

The suspension precedes the beginning of the new Serie A mission, which Atalanta start off on Aug. 13 at Sampdoria subsequent to completing eighth in the table last season.

“The National Anti-doping Court, tolerating the solicitation made by the National Anti-doping Prosecutor, has continued to suspend as a preventative measure the competitor Jose Luis Palomino,” NADO Italia said in a proclamation.

Palomino couldn’t quickly be gone after remark.

Atalanta affirmed they had been advised by the Anti-Doping Court about the suspension.

“… While holding back to assess the subsequent stages simultaneously, the substance which the public enemy of doping examiner revealed is clostebol metabolite,” Atalanta said in a proclamation.

The 32-year-old Palomino, who joined Atalanta from Bulgarian side Ludogorets in 2017, has shown up for the Bergamo-based club in all contests.

