Keith Announces Retirement After 17 NHL Seasons

Family carried Duncan Keith.

To Edmonton after a heavenly run.

As the foundation of the Chicago Blackhawks’ guard.

Keith will turn 39 on Saturday, and said there’s a recognizable change by they way he’s felt in late postseasons.

That, combined with the craving to invest more energy with his child Colton, assisted him with arriving at a hard choice.

Furthermore, following a season with the Oilers, family is the reason Keith feels he’s in a decent spot to end his NHL vocation after 17 seasons, three Stanley Cups and two Norris Trophy grants as the association’s top defenseman.

“I actually love the game, consistently will,” Keith expressed, Colton close by. “In any case, with aging … furthermore, the prospect of being around my child more, and being around him and his hockey — having the option to assist my sibling with training our young men and my niece — the more it drew nearer to that, the more amped up for it I became.”

In his last season, he set up 21 focuses (one objective, 20 helps) more than 64 games with a typical ice season of almost 20 minutes.

He added an objective and four aids 16 season finisher trips as the Oilers came toward the Western Conference last interestingly since progressing to the Stanley Cup series in 2006.

“I feel that is the manner by which I needed to go out, realizing that I actually had some game left in me and I’m generally solid,” the four-time elite player said.

Keith was chosen by Chicago in the subsequent round, 54th in general, in the 2002 NHL draft. Keith proceeded to secure a Blackhawks blue-line that won the Cup in 2010, 2013 and 2015.

He was granted the Conn Smythe Trophy as season finisher MVP in 2015 subsequent to stacking up 21 focuses (three objectives, 18 aids) 23 games and dominated Norris Trophy as top defenseman in 2010 and 2014.

Keith said thanks to a significant number of the colleagues he made progress with in Chicago — Jonathan Toews, Patrick Kane and Patrick Sharp — yet had unique commendation for long-term safeguard accomplice Brent Seabrook. Keith and Seabrook played their 1,000th game together on Dec. 11, 2018.

Keith said the chance to play with Edmonton geniuses Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl “justifies itself” and referred to them as “the two best players on the planet.”

Keith completed his profession with 106 objectives, 540 helps and 675 punishment minutes north of 1,256 games.

Globally, Keith assisted Canada with winning Olympic gold at the 2010 and 2014 Winter Games.