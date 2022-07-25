Keith Coughlan, an MMA fighter, was killed at age 26 in a horrific scooter accident

An Irishman has passed away in Bali after a terrifying scooter accident.

The 26-year-old victim, identified locally as Keith Thomas Coughlan, was discovered unconscious on Sunday morning in North Kuta.

The MMA fighter, a native of Ireland, was killed when his scooter collided with a drainage ditch when he was riding it in Freemantle, Western Australia.

Around five in the morning on Sunday, a local who was strolling along a road in North Kuta discovered him to be unconscious.

The local identified Keith’s legs trapped beneath the scooter debris using the light from his phone.

He underwent a recovery operation, but tragically it was unsuccessful.

Just one month earlier, at Canggu Fight Night 23, Keith had won his first MMA match.

It has been affirmed by the Department of Foreign Affairs that it is aware of the occurrence.

According to a government official, the man’s family is receiving consular support.

The department does not comment on the specifics of any particular case, as is the case with all consular matters, the spokeswoman added.