Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
KPL 2: Which contracted players get PCB’s consent to play?

KPL 2: Which contracted players get PCB’s consent to play?

Articles
Advertisement
KPL 2: Which contracted players get PCB’s consent to play?

KPL 2: Which contracted players get PCB’s consent to play?

Advertisement
  • Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) have permitted.
  • Seven of their halfway contracted players to.
  • Play in Kashmir Premier League (KPL) season 2.
Advertisement

KPL executives, According to them competition’s chief Rashid Latif held discussions with PCB to get the contracted players ready for KPL 2.

In outcome, Fawad Alam (Red Ball Category B), Azhar Ali (Red Ball Category A), Abid Ali (Red Ball Category D), Nauman Ali (Red Ball Category C), Haseebullah, Mohammad Hurraira, Ali Usman (each of the three Emerging Category) will be drafted for KPL 2.

The players’ draft for KPL’s subsequent release will occur here on July 21. No unfamiliar player’s enlistment has been affirmed by the association the executives.

Nonetheless, KPL president Arif Malik prior advised Geo News that PCB allowed them to draft unfamiliar players who took retirement from worldwide cricket a long time back.

Consequently, establishments have reservations over such limitations by PCB on drafting outsiders. Malik promised to demand PCB in such manner.

To remind about the league, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has granted the management of the Kashmir Premier League T20 a provisional NOC (no objection certificate), which means the league’s second season will start next month.

Advertisement

A KPL representative attested to PCB’s grant of the NOC.

According to reports, the PCB informed KPL management via email on Saturday that the NOC had been issued and promised to submit the necessary documentation the following week.

Advertisement

Also Read

Ben Stokes: England All-rounder announces retirement from ODI
Ben Stokes: England All-rounder announces retirement from ODI

England all-rounder Ben Stokes on Monday. He will be retiringfrom ODI cricket....

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story