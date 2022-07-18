KPL 2: Which contracted players get PCB’s consent to play?

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) have permitted.

Seven of their halfway contracted players to.

Play in Kashmir Premier League (KPL) season 2.

KPL executives, According to them competition’s chief Rashid Latif held discussions with PCB to get the contracted players ready for KPL 2.

In outcome, Fawad Alam (Red Ball Category B), Azhar Ali (Red Ball Category A), Abid Ali (Red Ball Category D), Nauman Ali (Red Ball Category C), Haseebullah, Mohammad Hurraira, Ali Usman (each of the three Emerging Category) will be drafted for KPL 2.

The players’ draft for KPL’s subsequent release will occur here on July 21. No unfamiliar player’s enlistment has been affirmed by the association the executives.

Nonetheless, KPL president Arif Malik prior advised Geo News that PCB allowed them to draft unfamiliar players who took retirement from worldwide cricket a long time back.

Consequently, establishments have reservations over such limitations by PCB on drafting outsiders. Malik promised to demand PCB in such manner.

To remind about the league, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has granted the management of the Kashmir Premier League T20 a provisional NOC (no objection certificate), which means the league’s second season will start next month.

A KPL representative attested to PCB’s grant of the NOC.

According to reports, the PCB informed KPL management via email on Saturday that the NOC had been issued and promised to submit the necessary documentation the following week.

Also Read Ben Stokes: England All-rounder announces retirement from ODI England all-rounder Ben Stokes on Monday. He will be retiringfrom ODI cricket....